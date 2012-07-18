The 13 Worst Urban Legends About Brands Sold In America

One myth suggests that when the Coca-Cola logo is inversed it delivers an anti-Muslim message.

Photo: FrozenAnarchy / Screenshot

There are a lot of false myths and urban legends about brands: Some are trivial (the “Dude, you’re getting a Dell guy” did not, actually, get fired from the campaign for smoking pot).And some take on a cultural currency of their own, even when they’re completely false. Is there anyone who doesn’t “know” that Pop Rocks and Coca-Cola killed Life cereal’s Little Mikey, for instance?



Some companies spend major sums attempting to retain their image via ad campaigns, PR outreach and lawsuits.

Some companies have created websites solely to debunk myths, like this one from Coca-Cola that debunks dozens of myths. A lot of the myths are obvious fiction, but some have actually become “truth” in pop culture.

