10 Chief Executives Who Received Massive 2010 Bonuses

In the workplace, staff get all kinds of presents. There are Christmas parties, bottles of champagne from your boss, extra candy canes out in reception, and perhaps an iPad if you work for Oprah.
Still, there is no greater employee present than a gigantic bonus thanking them for all their hard work.
While some companies do not release bonus numbers until March or April, many others have already revealed how much their leaders are being given this year.
We compiled a list of chief executives who are receiving multi-million-dollar bonuses in 2010.
Bonus: $190,400. While his bonus itself isn't in the millions, his fiscal compensation is. According to ABC News, 'Costco Wholesale Corp. president and CEO James Sinegal saw his compensation rise 29 per cent to $3.5 million for the company's 2010 fiscal year'
Title/Company: President and CEO, Costco Wholesale Corp.
Why the big bonus: Sinegal has led Costco to greater profits, even during the slow economy, by focusing on bargain-seeking shoppers. In the 2010 fiscal year the company's net income increased by 19 per cent to $1.3 billion and its revenue rose 9.1 per cent to $77.95 billion. The Chief has come a long way since opening his first warehouse in Seattle in 1983.
Bonus: $2 million. According to ABC News, 'D.R. Horton CEO's fiscal 2010 pay package valued at $4.2M by AP, is actually down 35 per cent from 2009.'
Title/Company: President and CEO, Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc.
Why the big bonus: With a challenging housing market, Tomnitz's performance-based bonus decreased fifteen per cent from 2009, but his 2010 bonus is still substantial. His salary also tripled to $900,000, a strong vote of confidence from his Board.
Bonus: $3.76 million
Title/Company: Smith - CEO, Lochner - COO, Tyson Food Inc
Why the big bonus: This duo has created stable finances for Tyson Food and has completely re-energized the company since taking it over in November 2009. Not only did they see a record-breaking third quarter, but McDonald's USA also named the company its 2010 supplier of the year.
Bonus: $4,368,800
Title/Company: Chairman and CEO, News Corp
Why the big bonus: Murdoch started his career with an Australian-based, family-run newspaper and now spearheads one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. He recently launched The Daily, an iPad-only newspaper, which puts the corporation in a strong position to deal with the future of media. Also, the company's 2010 sales are at $32.78 billion, up 7.74 per cent from last year.
Bonus: $4,441,875
Title/Company: President and CEO, Nike
Why the big bonus: Not only has Parker increased sales by 0.85% in 2010 to $19.01 billion, he is also the brains behind Nike's successful corporate responsibility strategy. After becoming CEO in 2006, Parker steered Nike to take up foundations such as 'Girl Effect' and 'Yellow Band,' initiatives which have only strengthened the company.
Bonus: $4.6 million
Title/Company: Chairman and CEO, Cisco Systems
Why the big bonus: Since taking charge of Cisco in 1995, annual revenue has increased from $2.0 billion to over $40 billion. With sales up 10.86 per cent in 2010, Chambers gets to take home some of the dough.
Bonus: $6,453,254
Title/Company: CEO, Oracle
Why the big bonus: In his past life, Ellison helped build the first IBM-compatible mainframe. Since he founded Oracle in 1997, he has mastered the art of selling internet tools for business. With more than 370,000 customers - including 100 of the Fortunate 100 - Oracle sales have sky-rocketed to $26.82 billion, up 15.34 per cent from last year.
Bonus: $8,589,063
Title/Company: Chairman and President, H.J. Heinz
Why the big bonus: Previously Vice President of Marketing for Ketchup, Johnson has been at Heinz since 1982. He brought America's favourite Heinz products (ketchup, tomato sauce, Bagel Bites) overseas to Asia with lucrative results; Heinz's sales for 2010 are $10.49 billion, up 3.42 per cent.
Bonus: £5.6 million (approximately $8.7 million) given in share options which will vest in 2015
Title/Company: CEO, Burberry
Why the big bonus: The Telegraph writes, 'Ms Ahrendts, who has been credited with revitalizing Burberry's image, was last week granted 500,000 share options. The options, which are due to vest in 2015 if she meets a raft of strategic and performance-related goals, are worth £5.6m at Friday's closing price of £11.30. The award comes after Burberry reported a 50pc jump in pre-tax profits in the six months to the end of September to £118m. Sales came in 21pc higher at £641m.
Bonus: $24.3 million (Estimated)
Title/Company: CEO, Goldman Sachs.
Why the big bonus: From MSNBC: 'Blankfein will receive about $24.3 million in January, based on Tuesday's share price, while President Gary D. Cohn will get about $24 million, according to company filings obtained by Bloomberg. The payouts are just a portion of the $67.9 million bonus awarded to Blankfein for 2007 and the $66.9 million paid to Cohn and reflect a 24 per cent decline in the value of the bank's stock.'
