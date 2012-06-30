The Greatest Biological Threats To civilisation

Fatality Rate: 80%

Anthrax, caused by Bacillus Anthracis, is a potentially dangerous biological weapon, because the fatality rate is so high and the disease can be distributed very easily.

The FAS reports that inhalation anthrax, when the anthrax spores are inhaled, would lead to the death of 80 per cent of the exposed population if used in a biological attack. Even scarier is this summation, '100 kilograms of anthrax, released from a low-flying aircraft over a large city on a clear, calm night, could kill one to three million people.'

Anthrax is also hard to diagnose, because it has symptoms similar to the common cold such as fever and fatigue, which would make it very hard to initially identify a widespread Anthrax outbreak.

Vaccines are available for some forms of Anthrax, however they are not guaranteed to work if there is high exposure.

Source: Federation of American Scientists