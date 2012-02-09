The Big Winners And Losers In Markets Today

Photo: bradleygee

Markets have barely moved today, with the S&P 500 up by less than two points, but there are still some clear winners and losers. Movement was driven by early earnings reports as stocks had little data to digest.



Winners:

Computer Science Corporation (NYSE: CSC): Up 18.6 per cent — Computer Science Corporation saw a return to earnings power as deal volume steadily improved. Excluding one-time items, CSC reported earnings per share of $1.35, far ahead of the $0.57 Street consensus. However, a write-down of a contract with the U.K. government pushed the company to a loss for the quarter.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN): Up 13.2 per cent — Much like Computer Science Corp., a surge in customer activity pushed bookings to $899 million for the quarter, well above expectations. For the quarter, Cerner announced EPS of $0.54, a penny above estimates.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL): Up 9.4 per cent — The luxury retailer reported results largely ahead of analyst expectations while guiding for revenue growth of 20 per cent this year. During the fourth quarter, earnings per share at Ralph Lauren hit $1.78, $0.11 above predictions. Same-store sales at the companies namesake store grew seven per cent while RalphLauren.com tallied a 31 per cent gain.

Hartford Financial (NYSE: HIG): Up 7.9 per cent — While the company reported better than expected earnings, shares popped after John Paulson urged the company to take drastic action to break up the company. Hartford has seen improved margins as it increased pricing and cut its workforce.

Losers:

Western Union (NYSE: WU): Down 9.5 per cent — The money transaction company announced lower than expected guidance for 2012, at $1.70 to $1.75 per share. Nonetheless, Western Union increased its dividend to $0.10 per share, it’s third recent hike, while forecasting earnings growth of six to eight per cent.

CBRE Group (NYSE: CBG): Down 6.2 per cent — Fourth-quarter profit fell 16 per cent to $79.8 million, or $0.25 per share, when including one-time items. However, without those items, CBG beat analyst estimates by two cents. The company’s 2012 guidance of $1.20 to $1.25 came in at the low end of expectations.

