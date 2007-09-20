Are Broadcast TV Budgets Out Of Control?

TV broadcasters are facing the triple threat of the Web, Tivo and declining DVD revenues. So surely they must be cutting costs, right? No, says Slate’s Kim Masters, who reports that this fall’s TV shows are burdened with massive budgets. Unfortunately Kim only refers to one actual pricetag — $2.5 million per episode of Lost, which isn’t jaw-droppingly huge for a hit show, at least by historical standards — so it’s hard to get a sense of scale here. Slate



