The Big 10 Dominates College Football With Comebacks, A Classic Stadium, and a Crazy Race At The Top

Sure, the top three programs in the country had the Saturday off, but after 12 weeks it’s clear that the Big 10 is the conference to watch as we head into College Football’s stretch run.Here’s what happened:



No. 7 Wisconsin beat Michigan (and the sensational Denard Robinson) in the Big House for the first time since 1994. The Badgers are one of three one-loss teams in the conference. Their lone loss came at the hands of No. 12 Michigan State, who…

Came back from 15 down at the start of the fourth quarter, to win in thrilling fashion, 35-31. The Spartans avoid their second defeat and stay in the championship picture. Their only loss came against Iowa two weeks ago.

This week, Iowa had another one-loss-team on the ropes, in No. 9 Ohio State. But a touchdown drive in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter propelled the Buckeyes to 10-1. Wisconsin was responsible for their one blemish. Confused? So are we.

Illinois pounded Northwestern behind 330 rushing yards from Mikel Leshoure in the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938. The safety concerns that dominated the headlines on Friday, were an afterthought come Sunday afternoon. In fact, both programs said they would absolutely do it again.

Legendary coach Joe Paterno earned his 401st victory, as Penn State knocked off Indiana in FedEx Field.

