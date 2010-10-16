The Big Social Pop: 3 Factors Fueling a Social Media Bubble

Photo: Andrew

Maybe it’s just me, but it sure seemed like long before the site had a #1 box office film bearing its story and grossing a respectable $23 million in its opening weekend, Facebook and the rest the sites that compose the social media phenomenon were already ubiquitous in our society.

In fact, I think Facebook and Twtiter have become so mainstream, you could create a wildly successful frat party drinking game out of how often the logos are punching us in the face, a nearly 24/7 occurrence these days:

Grab an 18 pack and three buddies. Everyone crowd around the TV, and using your remote, scan through commercials. Anytime the players see or hear a solicitation by the company or spokesperson in a commercial soliciting viewers to “follow them” on Facebook, Twitter, or any other social networking site, or flashes the logos on the screen, each player must drink. The last person to drink loses, and has to follow Lindsey Lohan on Twitter for the next 6 months.

OK, so my penalties are a little too harsh, but the point is that people, organisations, companies, and well, everyone are piling into social media and online networking sites by the (probably) billions everyday – the classic “craze” signature of a bubble – and that kind of inflation and obsession can’t sustain forever.

The social media bubble isn’t your typical bubble, however, because the sites we belong to aren’t really an asset with any monetary value to us. But I don’t think that means it couldn’t pop, and when it does, which social media companies will survive, and which will be caught naked and void of value, importance, and relevancy?

Is social media in a perennial bubble? Here are three profound points for you to decide for yourself.

“So, where’s the money going to come from?”

If there’s one thing we should have taken away from the Dot-com bubble in 2000, it should be that creating and investing money into a company should come after the company’s founder have decided (or at least picked) a revenue model. The epic failures of larger-than-life sites back in those days, with names like toys.com, pets.com, and hundreds more, sunk themselves among a mad gold-rush to get a website live and drive traffic without any real consideration on how the company was going to generate revenue. People publically invested in the companies anyway, and lost billions when it popped.

Have we made no progress in 10 years? The social media sites of today resemble nearly flawlessly, from an economic and business perspective, those goofy, worthless Dot-com bubble companies. The flight to launch is the same: some suave entrepreneur comes up with the idea, a buddy or a small team of programmers launch the site, and the traffic pours in because it’s free. There’s a formula at play: create something that’s free, launch it, seek venture capital investors, and grow the website, but don’t necessarily worry about revenue because you could always fall back on advertisers.

“How do we make money?” said the VC, as he writes a check for half a million dollars.”Oh, don’t worry about that. We’ll figure it out later. Right now, we need traffic” I can hear some skinny, pimple-faced, flip-flopped 20-something encouraging his partner. Still need more proof? Just read the history of Twitter, a website with over 100 million users and still, no clear plans on how to generate revenue.

There’s no real value

Readers who are devotees to social media sites will likely balk at this statement, and everyone is certainly entitled to their opinion. But the truth is there’s really no sustainable economic value in social media networking websites. While Foursquare is an interesting GPS enabled platform that allows for small businesses to promote themselves with virtually limitless bound, I think in the end, social media as a whole brings nothing to the world’s table but advertisers and get-rich-quick internet entrepreneurs who want your disposable money.

Facebook’s mission statement is to “help people communicate more efficiently with their friends, family and coworkers”. Since when did humans, the most socially advanced creatures in the world, begin suffering from the need to communicate more efficiently with our friends, family, and co-workers? And just how valuable are those relationships anyway? When I look at my Facebook profile and see 565 friends, I think wow – either I have a lot of acquaintances or I’m a pretty popular guy (knowing that in the back of my head, the latter is probably not the case).

There was a time, and not too long ago at all, when Silicon Valley was rampant with brilliant scientists creating and continues to develop incredibly powerful inventions and innovations like semiconductors, micro chips, and the Internet. Companies that are universally credited with drastic life-altering innovations like Microsoft, Sun Microsystems, and Google have brought a measurable economic impact on the world’s societies. Today, I wonder if it’s just full of app developers bent on dreams of making a few million overnight selling virtual farms to anyone who would actually be willing to buy it.

Consolidation

As with other famous and historical asset bubbles, in the course of the evolution of social media networking websites, there will be rampant consolidation and spectacular companies imploding on themselves under the influence of a fatal cocktail of overwhelming debt and influences the I’ve mentioned above. There’s no need to worry, though; even after the Dot-com bubble, not only did many Internet companies survive, but they thrived in the years following including Amazon, Ebay, and more, and the same fate lies for social media and networking sites.

In researching for this article, I found a small flurry of press releases from obscure social media-related companies who were merging with each other, including an advertising firm and European’s largest blogging platform, both in separate instances and deals.

And rumours continue to fly this morning ever since Facebook released news that they would be making a big announcement today shortly after a publicized partnership with Skype was announced last week. Perhaps it’s the anticipated integration of voice and video chat for the Facebook platform, but whatever it is, rest assured that consolidation among the strongest and the weakest social media sites is coming, and likely in a much bigger fashion that these two are exhibiting.

At least one social media site has failed this year, and a reasonably substantial site at that. 12 Seconds was a user-generated website that allowed users to share videos with each other. As a member on the site, I received an email three days ago from the company that basically said 12 Seconds is shutting the doors, thanked a few select key people in the company, thanked the users, and that was it. The site will be shutting down October 22nd.

Could this be the beginning of the end of the rampant and infectious social media websites, or are we just warming up? Let me just say that I’m a prolific Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube user, and will continue to join and use social media networking sites because I enjoy what burgeoning technology has to offer to me. Unfortunately, I am also an economics student, and with that come speculation on all things bubblish.

Tom Copeland is a financial journalist and founder of Bullworthy.com.

