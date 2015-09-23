How Hollywood's hottest names were made to look like Wall Streeters in 'The Big Short'

The trailer for “The Big Short,” the movie based on Michael Lewis’ best-selling book, is finally out.

Like the book, the film chronicles the stories of a group of Wall Street outsiders who accurately predicted the housing crisis and made a fortune betting against subprime-mortgage bonds.

The film stars some of Hollywood’ biggest names including Steve Carell, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt.

We’ve included some photo comparisons to show their transformations.

