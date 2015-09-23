How Hollywood's hottest names were made to look like Wall Streeters in 'The Big Short'

Julia La Roche

The trailer for “The Big Short,” the movie based on Michael Lewis’ best-selling book, is finally out.

Like the book, the film chronicles the stories of a group of Wall Street outsiders who accurately predicted the housing crisis and made a fortune betting against subprime-mortgage bonds.

The film stars some of Hollywood’ biggest names including Steve Carell, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt.

We’ve included some photo comparisons to show their transformations.

Carell as Eisman

Paramount Pictures

Former neurologist-turned-hedge fund manager Dr. Michael Burry

Bloomberg TV

Bale as Burry

Paramount Pictures

Now former Deutsche bank trader Greg Lippmann

Bloomberg TV

Gosling as Lippmann

Paramount Pictures

Pitt as Ben Hockett, one of the partners at Cornwall Capital

Paramount Pictures

