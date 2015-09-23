How Hollywood's hottest names were made to look like Wall Streeters in 'The Big Short'

The trailer for “The Big Short,” the movie based on Michael Lewis’ best-selling book, is finally out.
Like the book, the film chronicles the stories of a group of Wall Street outsiders who accurately predicted the housing crisis and made a fortune betting against subprime-mortgage bonds.
The film stars some of Hollywood’ biggest names including Steve Carell, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt.
We’ve included some photo comparisons to show their transformations.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.