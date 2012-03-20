The Big rumour At SXSW Music: Apple Is Launching A Spotify-Like Service

Photo: Flickr/Smws

At the SXSW Music show this year, people are buzzing that Apple is getting close to launching a subscription music service to take on Spotify.An exec in the digital music business told us an announcement could be coming in days. Digital Music News also reported hearing this buzz from multiple execs at the show.



Some scepticism is due: the Apple subscription service is a little bit like a unicorn at this point, having been rumoured many times over the years without ever materialising.

Steve Jobs was famously against the idea, but the company is slowly moving away from some of Jobs’ dictates — Jobs was against paying a dividend and doing share buybacks as well.

Apple took its first baby steps into cloud-based music streaming last fall with iTunes Match, which costs $25 per year and lets users store their computer-based iTunes library in the cloud, then download songs to play on any iOS device they own. Adding streaming music on demand would not be technically hard, but would require updated deals with content owners.

Also, recall that the “Beatles on iTunes” rumour cropped at least three or four times before finally coming true.

