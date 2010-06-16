BP Employee Claims That BP Is Lying, And That Key Test On Oil Rig Was Never Performed

Photo: Deepwater Horizon Response

Tony Buzbee, the Houston lawyer who’s gunning after BP, is coming out saying that he has evidence that “casts doubt” on BP’s claim that the negative pressure test, a routine safety procedure, was successfully carried out.

BP admits that two of these negative pressure tests on the day of the Deepwater Horizon explosion were unsuccessful, according to Mother Jones. A third-and-final test was to be performed but according to employee Christopher Haire who on the rig, it wasn’t.Mother Jones: Buzbee now tells Mother Jones that Haire saw no evidence that this third and final negative pressure test actually took place. As Haire had been waiting above the rig floor, his pressure gauges did not show any changes in the well—as they should have if another test had been performed. “That’s why I’ve always said from the beginning that there never was a ‘third test,'” Buzbee says. “The only information that we have about any so-called ‘third test’ is the word of BP.” BP did not respond to a call and email seeking comment.



