The Big Music Video Startup Vevo Is Launching December 8th

Vevo, the music video startup backed by Sony and Universal, with Google’s YouTube support, is launching December 8th.



Rio Careff, Vevo’s CEO, promised us last week that Vevo would be a great experience with high quality sound and video. He says he wants to restore a “premium luster” to music video sites, while still preserving choice.

We asked how it would deal with competition like MySpace or MTV. His response: “We’re not trying to compete with them.” He says he wants to make partners with as many sites as he can.

It all seems pretty lofty to us. We’ll see what it looks like in a few weeks.

