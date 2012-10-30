The Big Market Facebook Is Missing Out On

Facebook’s ascent to become the world’s largest directory of individuals and local businesses is a stunning achievement. With more than a billion users, the scale of its reach is simply staggering. But while the service is still unrivalled as a means of staying connected with friends, its offerings are conspicuously hobbled by a surprising gap: namely, a feed for local-specific content. It should be a no-brainer for Facebook, or an incredible opportunity for enterprising competition.



Location-based services to date have focused primarily on user reviews (Yelp, Foursquare), photos (Instagram) and discovering people nearby (Places, Highlight). What we don’t have yet is a widely used service that allows freeform sharing in the style Facebook does—and one tuned specifically to your location. There are many obvious benefits for users: from learning about local news and events, to finding nearby friends, to discovering people like you in your vicinity.

