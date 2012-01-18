The Big Economic Data That Will Move Markets On January 18

Pre-market trading has started in Asia, with the Nikkei and Hang Seng flat.



Traders will be looking to key indicators out of the United Kingdom, United States, and Japan as they start their day.

First up, out of Japan, industrial production at 11:30 p.m. EST. Economists expect the headline figure to continue to decline some 2.40% month-on-month for November.

In the U.S., the Bureau of labour Statistics will announce the producer price index for December at 8:30 a.m. EST. Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the figure will increase 0.10% sequentially. Excluding volatile prices of food and autos, are also expected to rise 0.10% for the month.

Employment data will be released in the U.K., with expectations for the jobless rate to remain at 8.30%, but for unemployment claims to increase to 7,000 from 3,000 in November.

South American sovereigns will also enter the fray, with Argentina announcing preliminary economic activity. The Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos will report GDP growth, with analysts polled by ForexTV expecting the headline number to slow 160 basis points to 6.60%.

At 10:30 a.m. EST, the Bank of Canada will release its monthly monetary policy minutes, followed by a speech by Governor Carney at 11:15 a.m. The central bank’s report, similar to the U.S.’s Federal Reserve minutes, will gauge economic activity in the country with forecasts for 2012 growth.

A number of U.S. corporates also report quarterly results tomorrow, including Goldman Sachs, eBay and PNC Financial. Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers:

Northern Trust (NTRS): $0.68

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): $1.49

State Street (STT): $0.94

US Bancorp (USB): $0.63

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW): $0.13

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): $0.53

Goldman Sachs Group (GS): $1.23

Fastenal (FAST): $0.29

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (KMP): $0.61

Xilinx (XLNX): $0.38

eBay (EBAY): $0.57

Kinder Morgan (KMI): $0.29

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.