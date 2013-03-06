THE BIG EASY: Here's Jeff Gundlach's Huge New Presentation On Government Intervention And The State Of World Markets

Photo: DoubleLine Funds

Jeff Gundlach’s latest webcast, which he’s titled “The Big Easy,” has just wrapped up.The title refers to the worldwide central bank easing that has kept interest rates low.



Gundlach worries about the long-term implications of these actions.

But for now, he believes that interest rates will remain low. And he believes that talk of a bond bubble is a myth as investor exposure to bonds is actually quite low.

In fact, Gundlach notes that DoubleLine has actually increased its exposure to Treasuries. He believes that 2 per cent on the 10-year note and th 3.25 on the 30-year bond are both attractive.

In the Q&A he joked that he thought the 10-year note would end the year at 1.63 per cent “to pick an absurdly pinpoint number.”

As usual, Gundlach has compiled a series of important charts on central banks, federal debt, inflation, stocks, bonds, and other critical global macro indicators.

Gundlach has nailed his calls on Apple, the Nikkei, the Yen, the Shanghai composite, and natural gas.

If you want to understand how the bond god thinks, then you must see these charts.

