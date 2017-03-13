The big dividend payout has started with a record $22 billion going to Australian shareholders

iStock

Dividends have started flowing to shareholders after ASX-listed companies reported their half year profits last month.

CommSec estimates $22 billion, or 1.3% of GDP, will be paid out over the next few months, an increase from the dividend payouts of $19 billion a year ago.

The majority (88%) of companies reporting half year earnings results chose to pay a dividend and almost 82% of these lifted or maintained dividends.

“In recent earnings seasons, companies have been almost falling over themselves in the rush to pay out dividends to shareholders,” says CommSec’s chief economist Craig James.

“Shareholders continue to be well rewarded.”

Here’s when the dividends will flow:

Source: CommSec

