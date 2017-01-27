The Big Bash League is getting bigger next summer

Photo: Getty Images

Cricket Australia has announced plans to expand the Big Bash League (BBL) next season, adding an extra eight matches to a total of 40.

The move will give each team two new matches for a total of 10 – five home and five away games.

BBL boss Anthony Everard said there were no plans at this stage to add to the existing eight teams, but did not discount the option down the track.

The league is also considering new venues for next season as the 20-over format continues to attract large crowds. This year’s final is Saturday night in Perth between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

Everard said the BBL was keen to expand into “non-traditional markets”.

“The scheduling of the additional eight matches in a manner that complements the existing regular season fixture is aimed at encouraging more people to pick up a bat and ball and give cricket a go,” he said.

With the locations for the extra matches still up in the air, Everard said they’d be taking “a state-by-state approach”.

“The opportunity to expand matches into non-traditional markets is not just limited to the men’s game,” he said.

“We are working to see how we can also schedule Women’s Big Bash League matches in these new venues, once they are finalised.”

