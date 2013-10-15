Here's How Much It Costs To Advertise On 'The Big Bang Theory,' The Most Expensive Show On TV [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

CBS‘ “The Big Bang Theory,” now in its seventh season, gets $US326,260 per 30-second commercial, according to Adweek, making it the most expensive non-NFL show on TV. TBBT has 19.2 million viewers per show. Other high-price venues include NBC’s “The Voice” ($264,575), ABC’s “Modern Family” ($257,435), and Fox’s “The Simpsons” ($256,963). NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” commands $US570,000 per unit. Here’s a convenient price list for all the other shows.

Sources tell Bloomberg that Hulu is close to naming Fox executive Mike Hopkins as its new CEO. As head of distribution at Fox, Hopkins collects programming fees from pay TV systems and broadcast affiliates. This means Hulu’s new CEO would be someone with experience negotiating with cable providers as the company looks to expand its offerings.

Meanwhile, Amazon is pitching YouTube networks to distribute their content via its a-la-carte Instant Video service.

Minneapolis-based agency Olson hired Lydell Capritta as president of brand/digital and Jennifer Iwanicki as VP of operations for the brand/digital group. Paul Bechel will leave the firm in November.

The Mobile Marketing Association announced four new members of its global board of directors after naming Millennial Media’s Paul Palmieri as global chair last month. The new members are: Dunkin’ Brands global marketing president John Costello, L’Oreal USA chief marketing officer Marc Speichert, JPMorgan Chase head of digital marketing Robert Tas, and Walmart VP of media & digital marketing Wanda Young.

Premium bourbon brand Woodford Reserve has given its creative duties to Fallon Minneapolis. The brand’s previous agency, Boxing Clever, will continue to help Woodford Reserve with sales promotion.

Victors & Spoils executive creative director Chad Walker has left the firm to join the Nashville-based shop Buntin Group as chief creative officer.

Google is unveiling a new advertising product that appears similar to Facebook’s abandoned Sponsored Stories product. Users who search for businesses or products will now see the names and thumbnail photos of friends who have positively reviewed the product.

Walmart is ramping up its advertising on Thanksgiving NFL telecasts to promote its Black Friday sales.

Mashable announced the winners of its marketing awards, The Mashies. BBDO New York took home the Best in Show award for its Vine Fix In Six campaign for Lowes.

Major broadcasters including NBC, ABC, Fox, and CBS have asked the Supreme Court to resolve several conflicting decisions made by different courts in their copyright infringement fight with online TV streamer Aereo.

