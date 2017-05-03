BHP is under pressure

Shares in BHP Billiton are feeling the pressure this afternoon.

A short time ago, the miner was down down almost 2.3% to $27.22.

BHP has now lost 15.5% since late January. Today’s fall comes as executives from Elliot Management fly into Australia to press their case for a break-up of the company’s operations.

The drop in BHP’s share prices comes in spite of an update from credit ratings agency Moody’s today, which updated BHP’s rating to positive from stable.

This chart from investing.com shows the damage done in today’s session:

