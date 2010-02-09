The Bids Are In for AOL's Sale of ICQ–It's Down To Four Buyers

AOL moves a step closer to dumping the first of many non-core properties. This sale will raise $200 million. In all, we expect such sales to raise at least $1 billion, which we don’t think is factored into the stock price.

Kara Swisher:

AOL has taken another step closer to selling off its ICQ instant messaging service, culling seven bids to four “serious” ones, said sources close to the situation. The price for the service is hovering just under $200 million, several sources said, with one bid higher.

Continue reading at All Things D »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.