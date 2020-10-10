The Biden campaign sold 35,000 fly swatters in a matter of hours after a fly's famous landing on Mike Pence's head during the vice-presidential debate

Justin Sullivan/Reuters A fly on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice-presidential debate on October 7.

The Biden campaign sold 35,000 fly swatters for $US10 each within hours this week.

The fly swatters carried the slogan “Truth Over Flies” in reference to a fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head for two minutes during a nationally televised debate Wednesday evening.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Biden campaign sold 35,000 fly swatters within hours this week after moving swiftly to capitalise on one of the most buzzed-about moments of the vice-presidential debate, Bloomberg reported.

The swatters, which sold for $US10 each, carried the slogan “Truth Over Flies” in a play on the Biden campaign’s slogan, “Truth Over Lies.”

The swatters’ slogan was a reference to a fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head for two minutes during the debate on Wednesday evening. The fly immediately became a social-media sensation and was trending for hours after the event.

Later that night, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted a picture of himself holding a fly swatter that was originally posted on his Facebook page in October 2019.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Biden has maintained a lead in polls nationally ahead of the November 3 election.

President Donald Trump now finds himself trailing in several battleground states that helped him win the White House in 2016, including Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.