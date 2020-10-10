The Biden campaign sold 35,000 fly swatters in a matter of hours after a fly's famous landing on Mike Pence's head during the vice-presidential debate

- The Biden campaign sold 35,000 fly swatters for $US10 each within hours this week.
- The fly swatters carried the slogan “Truth Over Flies” in reference to a fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head for two minutes during a nationally televised debate Wednesday evening.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Biden campaign sold 35,000 fly swatters within hours this week after moving swiftly to capitalise on one of the most buzzed-about moments of the vice-presidential debate, Bloomberg reported.
The swatters, which sold for $US10 each, carried the slogan “Truth Over Flies” in a play on the Biden campaign’s slogan, “Truth Over Lies.”
The swatters’ slogan was a reference to a fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head for two minutes during the debate on Wednesday evening. The fly immediately became a social-media sensation and was trending for hours after the event.
Later that night, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted a picture of himself holding a fly swatter that was originally posted on his Facebook page in October 2019.
Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020
Biden has maintained a lead in polls nationally ahead of the November 3 election.
President Donald Trump now finds himself trailing in several battleground states that helped him win the White House in 2016, including Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.