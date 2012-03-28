The Bidding War For Greg Smith's Tell-All Goldman Book Nears $1 Million--Bigger Than His Bonus

Soon to be a best-selling author.

Photo: Goldman Sachs (via New York Times)

Well, it seems Greg Smith’s decision to quit Goldman Sachs via a savage editorial in the New York Times was not just a great publicity move but a smart financial one as well.The bidding war for Greg Smith’s tell-all book is nearing $1 million, says Keith Kelly at the New York Post.



That’s considerably more than the piddly $750,000 that Smith is said to have been paid last year at Goldman.

(Whatever the top bid is, Goldman would probably be smart to offer twice as much to Smith NOT to write the book. We don’t imagine they’ll go that route, however.)

SEE ALSO: GOLDMAN: Greg Smith Was An Insignificant Peon With No Responsibilities

