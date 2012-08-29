Here Are The Bic Pens For Women That Everyone Is Laughing At

Photo: Amazon.com

Finally, there’s a lady’s pen that makes it possible for the gentler sex to write on pink, scented paper: Bic for Her. Remember to dot your i’s with hearts or smiley faces, girls!That’s the sarcastic reaction of shoppers on Amazon to Bic’s new pink and purple pens targeted at female consumers. The product description explains that the pens have a “sleek pen silhouette and jeweled accents [to] add style.” There is even a bit of a premium on the pretty pens. A normal pack of 10 Bic crystal pens is $.32 per pen, while the Bic for Her pack of 16 crystal pens is $.47 per pen.



Though the pens have been available for over a year, they have recently become the centre of intense consumer mocking. The new wave of attention is likely a result of back-to-school shoppers, and men and women alike have flocked to Amazon.com to record an array of sardonic comments.

In fact, an entire Tumblr page has been dedicated to the product reviews.

Here’s a short sampling of photos of the pens and some of the comments they incited.

BIC For Her Retractable Ball Pen Be Careful Boys

'These pens are really dangerous to non-girls, they turned my brother into a unicorn and I've been hearing similar stories from others. I thought it was strange/sort of sexist that they felt the need to put 'for her' on the product, since, like, it's a-pen, are boys really not allowed to use pretty pens? But not I realise the real problem is they didn't make the warning explicit enough. KEEP THESE PENS OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUR HUSBANDS/SONS/BROTHERS/BOYFRIENDS/ANY MALE.' BIC for Her Retractable Gel, Medium Point (in Black) Strong enough for a man, but made for a woman... 'After having gifted this precious item to my love and seeing her properly drawing unicorns and fairies for the first time (previously you see, it was as if the other pens - my pens - would take over and draw muscular mutated beasts with great big fangs and saddles loaded with projectiles and an assortment of cutlery not suitable for any kitchen work!), I thought to myself, maybe she's born with it? Maybe it's BIC! I couldn't wait for her to show off in front of her friends - and indeed she did, inflicting them with such jealousy leaving them no choice but to beg their husbands for enough spare change to purchase some of their own.' BIC For Her Fashion Retractable Ball Pen Well suited to make markings ''Wife, I said, 'If you could have one new fashion accessory to go with your Snooki's Sultry Hobo Handbag what would it be?' Finally, her dreams can be realised. I'll have to teach her how to use a pen safely but it will be worth the effort once she starts earning big bucks addressing envelops at home.' BIC Cristal For Her Ball Pen I am writing this in the kitchen. 'Finally! For years I've had to rely on pencils, or at worst, a twig and some drops of my feminine blood to write down recipes (the only thing a lady should be writing ever). I had despaired of ever being ble to write down said recipes in a permanent matter, though my men-folk assured me that I 'shouldn't worry yer pretty little head.' But, AT LAST! Bic, the great liberator, has released a womanly pen that my gentle baby hands can use without fear of unlady-like callouses and bruises. Thank you, Bic!' And, here is the BIC for Her T.V. Ad A high-school girl refuses to use any other pen but the lovely, little Bic for Her. Lady pen in hand — now what do you do? KIDS, CAREER, CORNER OFFICE: One Of The Most Powerful CEOs In Advertising Describes How She Does It >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.