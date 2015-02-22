101 of the best YouTube clips in one fantastic video

To celebrate YouTube’s incorporation ten years ago this month, The Daily Conversation put together a list of the 101 biggest YouTube videos ever and then compiled them all into one 16-minute supercut.

Highlighting such gems as “Star Wars Kid,” “The Sneezing Baby Panda,” “Shoes,” “Surprised Kitty,” “Potter Puppet Pals,” and so many more, the video will send you spiraling back through years of viral greatness.

It’s actually amazing.

Watch the compilation in its entirety:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.