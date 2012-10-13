Here's Why The Best Way To Watch The Election Debates Is On The Xbox

Biden wasn’t the only one enjoying the debates last night.

Photo: xbox screencap

While you’re watching the debates on cable and network television, there’s another outlet making election coverage interactive, and it’s not an app. Xbox Live is streaming the four presidential and vice-presidential debates to users combining election coverage with real-time interactive questions ranging from trending topics on Twitter to positions on policies.



Those who watch are allowed to submit poll questions on Twitter with the hashtag #XboxPoll.

Unfortunately, not anyone with an Xbox can watch. You have to be a Gold member which costs nearly $50 a year.

Last night’s debate presented 26 questions. According to Xbox, more than 30,000 responses were received to each question asked lived during the debates.

We tuned in last night, and it turns out to look, for the most part, better than the live stream on the main networks without the messy splitscreen.

While watching, we became more interested in the live interactive polls that popped up during the debates asking us which VP we would rather see take over as president, to grade moderator Martha Raddatz’s performance, whether the VPs were lying, and more.

About an hour into the debate, poll questions began popping up on screen.

It was quite entertaining.

Photo: Xbox screencap

After selecting an option, we received real-time answers:

Photo: Xbox screencap

And, so it continued this way for the rest of the debate.

Photo: Xbox screencap

What may have been the best, was the reaction captured on screen by some of the candidates while questions and results appeared on screen.

Specifically, we found Paul Ryan’s expressions priceless.

Photo: Xbox screencap

Photo: xbox screencap

Photo: xbox screencap

Biden and Obama won every question in real-time as it popped up.

Photo: Xbox screencap

Photo: xbox screencap

And, the winner according to Xbox Gold members?

Not Ryan.

Photo: Xbox screencap

And, then there was this, which may be the best photo from the debate:

Photo: Xbox screencap

