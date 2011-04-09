This Domino's Pizza Guy Wanted To Get Fired, So He Showed Up On Drugs And Told Customers To "Go Straddle A Narwhale"

There are a lot of people who fantasize about letting their bosses know how they feel. Just letting loose then walking out with your middle finger held high. It’s seems glorious doesn’t it. Well, you think like an amateur compared to this Domino’s employee.



He worked his way up to assistant manager and came in one day… apparently after Coachella or Burning Man or something. This man took getting fired at work to a whole new level. A hallucinogen induced level. He was a fan of Chappelle’s Show, too.

We can only hope to come close to his epic glory but rest assured, none of us will ever eclipse it.

This post originally appeared at Fork Party.

