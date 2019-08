Everyone wants to look great. If you want to shed a few pounds just cut back your food intake, right? Wrong.

Michelle Adams-Arent, a sports nutrition consultant and the the Director of Science and Education for Metabolic Precision, explains why cutting calories won’t help you lose weight like you think it will.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.