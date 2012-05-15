The Best Way For College Student To Land A Job At A Hedge Fund Right After Graduation

Photo: Beverly & Pack via flickr

Everyone knows networking is a big factor in getting that long-awaited job offer—but for possible employment at hedge funds, it’s the ace in the hole that will get you the job.Because hedge funds are so focused on culture and overall environmental “fit” when it comes to hiring new employees, they are more likely to hire someone they know on a more personal basis—that’s why networking is so important, according to Bob Olman, president of the executive search firm Alpha Search Advisory Partners.



In a release obtained by Business Insider, Olman said college graduates should not depend on career centres or on-campus recruiters to get a job at a hedge fund. Instead, finding unique ways to meet and network with hedge funders—like attending conferences where they are speaking or volunteering with charities they support—can be the extra step that get graduates closer to a hedge fund job.

From the release:

“Hedge funds have a unique culture and want talent that will preserve it… Because of this, managers prefer to hire grads they know personally or that have been recommended to them by a close acquaintance. Beyond education and experience, cultural fit is the top thing a manager will look for in an entry-level candidate.”

Class of 2012… it may not be too late. Good luck!

