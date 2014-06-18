Summer is almost here, and pretty soon we’ll all be looking for ways to stay cool in the heat. Instead of spending your day huddled around the A/C, take a trip to one of these water parks and soak up the sun on the slides and lazy rivers.

We’ve compiled a list of the 12 best water parks in America, thanks to our friends at FindTheBest.

The parks are ranked by the number of water attractions, including slides, pools, lazy rivers, and parks. We broke any ties by comparing ticket prices and awarding cheaper parks with a higher slot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.