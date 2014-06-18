Summer is almost here, and pretty soon we’ll all be looking for ways to stay cool in the heat. Instead of spending your day huddled around the A/C, take a trip to one of these water parks and soak up the sun on the slides and lazy rivers.
We’ve compiled a list of the 12 best water parks in America, thanks to our friends at FindTheBest.
The parks are ranked by the number of water attractions, including slides, pools, lazy rivers, and parks. We broke any ties by comparing ticket prices and awarding cheaper parks with a higher slot.
21 water attractions
Adult admission: $US40
The California Six Flags Hurricane Harbor branch offers all types of pools, slides, rivers, and raft rides among its slide complexes and other water rides. Experience the stomach-dropping thrill of the Bonzai Pipelines, or whirl around the 60-foot wide funnel on the Tornado.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/538649d2eab8ea76411e8977-1200-599/six-flags-hurricane-harbor-la.jpg' alt='Six Flags Hurricane Harbor LA' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
21 water attractions
Adult admission: $US22
Castaway Cove Waterpark has a number of large, multi-faceted attractions. Hideaway Harbor, for example, shares water volleyball, water basketball, and a children's activity area all within one large pool.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/538645e06bb3f7990b4e37df-1200-600/castaway-cove.jpg' alt='Castaway cove' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Castaway Cove Waterpark
22 water attractions
Adult admission: $US33
With 10 slides and 12 water attractions, Noah's Ark Family Park is a large one, with more than 3 million square feet of space. It has a nice balance of entertainment for guests to explore, like the quarter mile-long Black Anaconda slide, which launches riders up to 30 mph.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53863e1decad04035c4e37db-1200-600/noahs-ark-waterpark.jpg' alt='Noah's Ark Waterpark' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Noah's Ark Waterpark
22 water attractions
Adult admission: $US22
In addition to the cooling water rides, Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld has over 200 trees around the park to provide plenty of shade from the summer sun. The park contains various thrill rides, relaxing pools, and sports attractions -- like a volleyball court -- available to guests.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53863f4669beddec1d4e37dd-1200-600/wet-n-wild-waterworld.jpg' alt='Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld
24 water attractions
Adult admission: $US43
Twenty of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor's attractions are purely slides, which makes it the perfect water park for fans who are all about the slides. Whether you seek a slide that's speedy, smooth, twisty, or tall, this Jersey Six Flags probably has one to suit you. The huge, 696,000 gallon Blue Lagoon wave pool is another park perk.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/538625ce69bedd19384e37dd-1200-600/six-flags-hurricane-harbor.jpg' alt='Six flags hurricane harbor ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
25 water attractions
Adult admission: $US15
King's Pointe Waterpark Resort is an indoor and outdoor water park that features year-round attractions. Park-goers can get drenched while enjoying views of Storm Lake as they rush down the slide with a 100-foot drop, or stay dry at the mini golf course.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53863a8f69bedd40024e37dd-1200-600/kings-pointe-waterpark.jpg' alt='King's pointe waterpark' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
26 water attractions
Adult admission: $US40
Six Flags White Water offers guests a cool relief from the Georgia summer heat. Race with friends down the six-lane 100-Meter Splash, or slowly float down the relaxing Tidal Wave slide.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5386399a69beddca7f4e37dc-1200-600/six-flags-white-water.jpg' alt='Six flags white water' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Six Flags White Water
26 water attractions
Adult admission: $US27
Runaway Rapids Waterpark is a very affordable destination for New Jersey water park-seekers. Its grounds hold 17 water slides and nine additional attractions, including a Tarzan-like rope swing and interactive water play landscapes for the kids.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/538638f36bb3f7e3634e37e3-1200-600/runaway-rapids.jpg' alt='Runaway rapids' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Runaway Rapids
27 water attractions
Adult admission: $US24
Race through the Turbo Twisters, whirl around the Arooba Tooba, or slide down any other of Myrtle Waves' 22 complexes. If daring rides aren't your speed, enjoy some family time under the South Carolina sun with the park's more relaxing pools and rivers.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5386293f6bb3f789304e37dd-1200-600/myrtle-waves.jpg' alt='Myrtle waves' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Myrtle Waves
29 water attractions
Adult admission: $US40
Mountain Creek Action Park features the H2-Oh-No speed slide, plummeting riders into the water down a 99-foot drop. Families can also enjoy the 18 other slides and 10 attractions set among the mountainous terrain.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53862760eab8ea664c1e897c-1200-600/mountain-creek-waterpark.jpg' alt='Mountain creek waterpark' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Mountain Creek
37 water attractions
Adult admission: $US32
The Texas Six Flags Hurricane Harbor branch is home to the largest number of water slide complexes in the country. With 15 attractions and 22 slides, adventurous guests have plenty to conquer, including a slide with an 83-foot vertical drop.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53863bdeecad04af4e4e37de-1200-600/six-flags-hurricane-harbor-1.jpg' alt='Six Flags Hurricane Harbor ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
46 water attractions
Adult admission: $US41
Hyland Hills Water World packs a ton of attractions into its 2.92 million square foot park. The water park only has two slide complexes -- one with a 65-foot drop -- but offers many other pools, lazy rivers, and family tube rides for guests to splash around in.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/538624b1eab8eac83b1e897b-1200-600/hyland-hills-water-world.jpg' alt='Hyland Hills Water World' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Water World
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.