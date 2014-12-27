The 10 Best Watch Repair Shops In New York City

Yelp/Warren S. Watch Repair in Chinatown comes highly recommended by Yelp reviewers.

Any modern gentleman or lady knows the importance of keeping a good watch.

Whether it’s a shiny new gift or a sentimental hand-me-down from a relative, you’ll want to find a repairman you can trust to take good care of your watch whenever it needs repairs, or even a new battery.

We turned to our friends at Yelp, who ranked watch repair shops around New York City based on user reviews, and found the best ten shops in town.

Some of the these experts have been around for years, and you might find your conversations with them as rewarding as the repair itself.

1. Star Watch Service

121 Madison Ave

Midtown East, Manhattan

Star Watch Service is a little mum-and-pop shop but their service is top notch. They will check out your watch immediately and are often able to fix it on the spot. Or leave it with them for bigger repairs — they will get the job done fast for a reasonable price.

2. JWATCH Watch Repair and Service

39 W 14th St

Greenwich Village, Manhattan

JWATCH can boast candid, direct service, according to Yelp reviewer Bryan H. They’re also really great about last minute walk-ins, even as the store is closing. They will get you in and out of there in no time, and the receptionist at the front desk is reportedly very friendly.

3. Watch Station

875 3rd Ave

Midtown East, Manhattan

Watch Station is an old-school watch repair shop with the customer care and attention to detail to match. It’s located inside a newsstand in the subway entrance on 3rd Avenue. Yelp reviewer Dave P. calls repairman Boris “a superstar” and “a true watchmaker.”

4. Watch Repair

70 Bayard St

Chinatown, Manhattan

Watch Repair’s expert, Michael Chen, is not only talented, he’s truly entertaining to watch, according to one Yelp reviewer. He’ll change a battery in record time and he’s courteous too. (More than one reviewer described him hanging around after closing time to do one last quick fix.)



5. Maddox Watch Co

1 Beekman St, Rm 503

Financial District, Manhattan

This is the kind of place you go to for the customer service and ambience. Mr. Maddox, described by reviewers as a kind old man, still runs the cluttered old shop. But don’t be mistaken — despite his age, he is absolutely on top of his game.

“I think I’ve found the nicest gentleman EVER!” wrote Yelp reviewer Ebony C. “He didn’t want to charge me and that just was the sweetest thing.”

6. Precision Watch Repair

20 W 47th St

Midtown West, Manhattan

No more than two people fit in this tiny midtown shop at a time, and it does get busy. But it’s worth the wait — service is “pleasant, quick, and underpriced,” according to reviewer Dakota M.

Some reviewers found repairman Mikhael a bit rough around the edges, but most agreed that he’s an honest guy, and he’ll repair your watch while you wait.

7. Drd Jewelry

908 Amsterdam Ave

Manhattan Valley, Manhattan

Yelp reviewers love this place for the speed and the affordability. Avoid the crowds of midtown and come here for battery changes in minutes flat (usually for $US7 or less).

“Exceptional service — owner did repairs himself, very professional & fast,” wrote reviewer Julie C. “Had everything he needed, was great experience!”

8. Azena’s Jewelry

500 5th Ave

Park Slope, Brooklyn

This South Park Slope spot is a jewelry shop, but they also do watch repairs. A number of Yelp reviewers have come here for watch resizing or battery replacement services, both of which cost about $US5 and take under 5 minutes.

9. Ernesto’s Jewelry of NY



2350 Broadway

Upper West Side, Manhattan

Ernesto’s has mixed reviews on Yelp but some long-time Upper West Side residents swear by it. The service is friendly and prices are comparable to other shops on this list.

“This place is awesome and the only place I now go to for any watch repairs,” wrote reviewer Marco G. “They are very welcoming at the store and don’t rip you off like some of the other places I’ve been to.”

10. Watch & Jewelry Repair

9618 63rd Dr

Rego Park, Queens

This Forest Hills shop is great whether you live in Queens or are willing to make the trek out there. The word most commonly used by Yelpers to describe the repairmen here is “helpful.”

“Great service, friendly owner, replaced my watch battery in seconds and showed me all the functions of the watch that I didn’t even know about,” wrote Michael C. “Highly recommended.”

