The Best Happy Hour Spots On Wall Street

It’s only Tuesday, which means we still have a long work week ahead of us.Even if you’re not getting out right at 4PM when the market closes, you’re still looking to get a strong cocktail (or two) after work.
There’s no shortage of happy hour deals in FiDi during the week, so for those of us who work Downtown, making our way down to Wall Street is the way to go.
Here are some of the top spots for your happy hour fix this week.
Since opening in 2009, The Wooly has hosted a number of private parties in their (somewhat) secret lounge in the basement of the Woolworth Building.
When it's not hosting private functions, the Wooly serves as a great spot for after work drinks.
11 Barclay Street, inside Woolworth Building
This lounge offers everything from swanky decor to (much needed) caviar service.
If you want to experience the same VIP treatment as the Wall Street executives, make your way over to this spot for some vintage champagne.
Demi Monde, 90 Broad Street, b/w Stone Street and Bridge Street
Happy Hour Schedule: Tues-Fri from 5-7PM
Right on Wall Street and steps away from the NYSE is the Cipriani. This spot hosts a number of large scale events every week, but on the off night, it's a great place to grab dinner and drinks with friends.
You'll get quite the upscale experience here, but it comes with a hefty price tag.
55 Wall Street, b/w William Street and Hanover Street
Fantastic cocktails coupled with live jazz... What's not to love? Enjoy a speakeasy type of atmosphere without feeling cramped up in a tiny, dark room.
This spot is definitely worth checking out, especially if you're looking to have a low key night.
75 Murray Street, b/w Broadway and Greenwich Street
P.J. Clarke's is the place to go if you want to socialize with traders and bankers. Be prepared for the noise as it gets pretty rowdy during the happy hour.
Toss back some dollar oysters from 4 PM to 7 PM during the week day, as you listen to the financiers dish out what's on their minds.
4 World Financial centre
Stone Street has a number of bars and restaurants that are filled with the after work, happy hour crowd.
Some of our favourite spots are Ulysses Folk House, Vintry Wine & Whiskey, and Mad Dog & Beans. Make sure you make your way down to Stone Street, especially when it gets warmer out.
Stone Street, b/w Hanover Square and Broad Street
