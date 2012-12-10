W Magazine Is 40 Years Old: Here Are Some Of Its Most Spectacular Covers

Photo: W magazine
This year is W magazine’s 40th anniversary. The oversized format of the women’s fashion magazine — measuring 10 inches by 13 inches — allows the publication more space for its boundary-pushing covers. Advertisers enjoyed the extra real estate, too.
The magazine often featured more outlandish covers than Vogue, even though with a circ of just half a million, far fewer people see it.
But W has gotten some huge stars to pose: everyone from Giselle Bündchen to Tom Cruise have graced the cover.
We’ve combed through W’s issues from the past few years and picked out the most racy, interesting, and unique covers.
W made Scarlett Johansson look almost unrecognizable in this gothic-inspired November 2012 cover. For the 40th anniversary issue, the actress was embodying the fashion of the '90s.
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming appeared on this July 2009 cover, four months after they were married. Their racy photo shoot had a bondage theme.
This August 2007 cover was released around the same time David and Victoria Beckham moved to the U.S. for David to join the L.A. Galaxy.
Lara Stone, Kate Moss, and Daria Werbowy graced the July 2008 cover. The three posed topless inside the magazine.
In this November 2010 cover, Kim Kardashian leaves little to the imagination. Inside the magazine, Kardashian appears naked except for silver paint.
Jennifer Lawrence's October 2012 appearance was entirely bird-themed. In one photo, she posed with a flamingo.
