W Magazine Is 40 Years Old: Here Are Some Of Its Most Spectacular Covers

Tom Cruise’s June 2012 cover.

Photo: W magazine

This year is W magazine’s 40th anniversary. The oversized format of the women’s fashion magazine — measuring 10 inches by 13 inches — allows the publication more space for its boundary-pushing covers. Advertisers enjoyed the extra real estate, too.



The magazine often featured more outlandish covers than Vogue, even though with a circ of just half a million, far fewer people see it.

But W has gotten some huge stars to pose: everyone from Giselle Bündchen to Tom Cruise have graced the cover.

We’ve combed through W’s issues from the past few years and picked out the most racy, interesting, and unique covers.

