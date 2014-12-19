The Best Video Games Of 2014 -- RANKED

The best game of the year isn't even a game: It's a free downloadable 'teaser' for PlayStation 4 owners, which sat completely unassuming in the PlayStation Store until people realised that the ending teases the next 'Silent Hill' game coming in 2015. Then the downloads came -- then the reaction videos.

Though the game is a setup for a much larger and completely unrelated game coming next year, 'P.T.' is one of the simplest, spookiest, most beautiful, and most brilliant games ever created. Your environment is a single, eerie photorealistic hallway in an empty house, and your controls are extremely limited: You can walk, and you can zoom in to take a closer look at things. Your job is to figure out what happened in this house to escape this neverending loop -- but the game doesn't give you many hints as to how to do that. It's your job to find those hints and decipher them.

As IGN's Lucy O'Brien points out, figuring out the puzzles in 'P.T.' is less of a game and more of an event. The game never states its plot up front, even though you know it ends by you answering a ringing phone. You go online and look at what other gamers have tried, and you're desperate to know the answers. And as it turns out, the final puzzle of the game has a core social element that requires people who speak all sorts of different languages to solve.

Without giving too much away, this game redefines the horror genre: Even though there's no way to 'die' in this game, you're constantly desperate to beat the game just to escape the horrors and the madness -- the incessant creaking of an empty house, and chilling, ghoulish sounds from the ghost of a dead woman. If you own a PlayStation 4, you owe it to yourself to jump into 'P.T.' -- even if you need to keep the lights on.

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Download 'P.T.' for free through the PlayStation Store