The Best Verizon Smartphones On The Market

We admittedly haven't had much time with Verizon's Galaxy S III yet, but it's definitely worth waiting for. It will run on Verizon's 4G LTE network -- the largest in the nation -- and offers 2GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB of storage, an 8-megapixel camera, NFC, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, expandable storage and so much more.

It's basically an improvement over the Galaxy Nexus in nearly every way, but it packs TouchWiz and doesn't offer the pure Android experience that some users prefer. The only trouble is you'll need to wait until July 11th for your unit to ship, and that's if you've already pre-ordered it. Other amazing features include Buddy Share for combining your photo albums with friends, a 4.8-inch HD Super AMOLED display, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and Samsung's S-Beam technology for quickly transferring small or large files between other Galaxy S III devices. This would definitely take our top spot if it were available now.