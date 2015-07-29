These are the 19 best-value MBAs from Europe's elite business schools

Wikipedia Mannheim Business School, Germany.

Europe has some of the best business schools in the world, and the graduates getting MBAs often see their salaries explode in the years afterwards.

But which are the most financially worthwhile for the students actually going? How quickly can they make back the money they spend on the MBA after they finish?

We took the recently published tuition fee data from the QS/Top MBA global rankings, and used the top 25 European institutions in the ranks as the elite schools.

We also looked at the salary data from the Financial Times’ 2014 European Business Schools rankings. The FT looks at the salary of graduates of each school’s MBA programme three years after graduation, compared to salaries before the course began. Nineteen of the 25 best Top MBA schools were covered by the FT.

With this, we worked out what proportion of the total fees you could have paid off with the salary increase you saw over the three years after you finished the course. Of course, that salary increase can’t all be put down to the school, but it’s a good gauge of how quickly graduates are able to recoup the cost of the fees.

18. Imperial Business School: salary gains pay for 64% of fees in three years Salary three years after graduation: $US103,604 Salary gain in percentage terms: 68% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US41,935 Initial MBA fees: $US65,691 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 22nd London-based Imperial Business School comes in at number 9 for the most affordable MBAs in the United Kingdom alone. With the increase in salaries seen three years after getting an MBA at Imperial, the average holder could pay for 64% of his or her total tuition fees. 17. University of St. Gallen Business School: salary gains pay for 67% of fees after three years St. Gallen cathedral. Salary three years after graduation: $US102,158 Salary gain in percentage terms: 65% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US40,224 Initial MBA fees: $US60,000 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 15th St. Gallen is Switzerland's second-best value business school. That 65% boost in average salaries is nothing to sniff at, but it's a little lower than some of the other schools -- and as a result, after three years the typical student's earnings gain would be enough to pay for 67% of the course. 16. London Business School: salary gains pay for 77% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US156,553 Salary gain in percentage terms: 107% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US80,924 Initial MBA fees: $US105,689 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 1st According to TopMBA LBS offers the best MBA course in Europe, and its students on average have larger salary increases in nominal terms than at any other business school in the continent. But that's not enough quite to make up for the cost -- which runs to six figures! After three years the salary gain is worth 77% of the price of the course itself. 15. Cass Business School: salary gains pay for 77% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US110,260 Salary gain in percentage terms: 76% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US47,612 Initial MBA fees: $US60,610 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 22nd Cass is one of 9 British institutions on the list, and it's stationed in the City of London, the heart of European financial life. The salary gain seen by graduates of the school three years after graduating would be enough to pay off 77% of the fees. 14. Manchester Business School: salary gains pay for 79% of fees after three years Manchester University Salary three years after graduation: $US106,535 Salary gain in percentage terms: 96% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US52,180 Initial MBA fees: $US65,800 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 14th Manchester is the only school from Northern England that makes it onto the list, and comes 6th in terms of schools in the UK. With the increase in pay that the average MBA holder from Manchester gets after three years, he or she could pay for 79% of their course fees 13. Edinburgh Business School: salary gains pay for 80% of fees after three years Edinburgh University Salary three years after graduation: $US91,335 Salary gain in percentage terms: 65% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US35,980 Initial MBA fees: $US45,000 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 24 Edinburgh has one of the lower increases in salary for any university listed here, but it's also the least expensive MBA on the list. The increase in salary after three years could still pay for 80% of the fees. 12. Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University: salary gains pay for 81% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US98,771 Salary gain in percentage terms: 94% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US47,858 Initial MBA fees: $US59,316 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 20th Rotterdam offers the 20th best MBA in Europe, according to Top MBA's rankings, but it's the best among the Netherlands' business schools. Though graduates tend to have lower incomes three years after they receive their MBA, that's compensated for by lower course costs than many other major institutions. It's enough extra to cover 81% of the fees. 11. Saïd Business School -- University of Oxford: salary gains pay for 82% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US133,315 Salary gain in percentage terms: 91% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US63,517 Initial MBA fees: $US77,014 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 3rd Oxford's MBA is the third best in Europe, according to Top MBA's rankings, and the second best in the UK overall. For affordability, the boost in wages that graduates get is enough to cover 82% of the course costs after three years. 10. ESADE: salary gains pay for 84% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US120,718 Salary gain in percentage terms: 120% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US65,846 Initial MBA fees: $US78,449 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 7 ESADE records one of the highest increases in salary for graduates of its MBA programme, with a whopping 120% boost, putting it near the middle of our rankings. Located in Barcelona, it's one of Spain's several elite business schools, the third most affordable in the country. Salary gains could pay for 82% of fees after three years. 9. INSEAD: salary gains pay for 85% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US148,183 Salary gain in percentage terms: 87% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US68,941 Initial MBA fees: $US80,811 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 2 INSEAD, which began in Paris but now has campuses in Singapore and Abu Dhabi too, is regularly in contention as Europe's best business school, and comes 2nd in the rankings for its MBA. For salaries, INSEAD only gets beaten by LBS, and the increase in salary could pay for 85% of the initial fees for the degree. 8. IESE Business School: salary gains pay for 88% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US143,168 Salary gain in percentage terms: 125% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US79,538 Initial MBA fees: $US90,730 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 9 In nominal terms, graduates with an MBA from Madrid's IESE get colossal salary bumps after three years, the second-highest of any institution on this list. That 125% increase in salaries is the largest on the list, though due to high course costs the gain will only cover 88% of the initial course fees. 8. IMD Business School: salary gains pay for 89% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US142,446 Salary gain in percentage terms: 72% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US59,629 Initial MBA fees: $US67,061 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 8 The International Institute for Management Development provides Switzerland's most affordable elite MBA, according to our method. Though the percentage gain in salary is one of the lowest in our 18 schools, the overall salary level is beaten by only a handful of schools. A graduate with an MBA from IMD could pay off 89% of his or her fees with their salary gain after three years. 7. Cranfield School of Management: salary gains pay for 91% of fees after three years Former International Air Transport Association director general Giovanni Bisignani speaks at Cranfield. Salary three years after graduation: $US120,941 Salary gain in percentage terms: 75% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US51,832 Initial MBA fees: $US57,050 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 17 Cranfield seems like one of the less well-known additions to the list, and it's not attached to an elite university institution like many of the others, but comes out well in terms of fees and income. In fact Cranfield graduates could typically pay off 91% of their initial course fees with the gain in salary they see after three years. 6. Mannheim Business School: salary gains pay for 92% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US97,962 Salary gain in percentage terms: 73% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US41,337 Initial MBA fees: $US45,003 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 18 Mannheim is one of the best-ranked schools for value-for-money, despite a smaller boost in expect salaries. That largely due to much lower fees charged at Germany's best business school -- the MBA costs run to less than half of what they do at London Business School, for example. That salary gain still covers 92% of Mannheim's MBA fees. 5. IE Business School: salary gains pay for 95% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US146,933 Salary gain in percentage terms: 112% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US77,625 Initial MBA fees: $US81,885 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 6 According to our rankings, IE comes out as the most affordable Spanish business school -- though there's not as much of a salary boost, the MBA fees are nearly a third cheaper than those at IESE, a close competitor. That increase in a graduate's salary would pay off 95% of course fees. 4. SDA Bocconi: salary gains pay for 95% of fees after three years Former German President Christian Wulff speaks at Bocconi. Salary three years after graduation: $US112,901 Salary gain in percentage terms: 112% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US59,646 Initial MBA fees: $US62,739 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 5 SDA Bocconi is judged to have the best MBA in Italy by TopMBA, and it's regarded as the country's best business school by QS too. It comes out as the most affordable in southern Europe in our rankings too, largely down to the impressive salary boost recorded by graduates. Bocconi graduates could afford 95% of their tuition fees with their salary increase after three years. 3. HEC Paris: salary gains pay for 97% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US120,016 Salary gain in percentage terms: 104% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US61,185 Initial MBA fees: $US63,000 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 4th HEC manages to beat the stiff competition from other French business schools, coming out as the best value for money by our measurement. It's also the highest-ranked European business school outside of the UK by our methodology. The gain in salary would cover 97% of the initial fees. 2. Cambridge Judge Business School: salary gains pay for 98% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US144,350 Salary gain in nominal terms: $US69,168 Salary gain in percentage terms: 92% Initial MBA fees: $US70,419 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 10th Despite being one of the more expensive business schools in the rankings, the major salary boost the Cambridge Judge Business School's MBA graduates see is practically enough to pay for the entire course, with the gains covering 98% of the total fees. 1. Warwick Business School: salary gains pay for 100% of fees after three years Salary three years after graduation: $US119,121 Salary gain in percentage terms: 87% Salary gain in nominal terms: $US55,420 Initial MBA fees: $US55,228 MBA ranking (Top MBA): 13th Warwick comes first of the top business schools, the only one for which a graduate could afford 100% of his or her MBA fees with only the nominal salary gain since the beginning of the course. By this metric, it beats not only its typical British rivals, but every other one of Europe's top business schools.

