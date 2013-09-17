OpenTable Says These Are The Best US Restaurants For Foodies

Foodies are discerning eaters who do extensive research before sitting down to a meal. So where do foodies like to eat?
OpenTable has just announced its top 100 restaurants that are Fit For Foodies, which is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The list of winners spans 26 states, with the majority of the restaurants serving contemporary American cuisine — perhaps a result of the increasingly popular farm-to-table movement. There were also several seafood restaurants.
“We’ve become a nation of foodies, and, as a result, restaurants everywhere are really raising the bar in their kitchens,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer. “Chefs and restaurateurs are more open to opportunities outside of places such as Manhattan. The cost of living — and doing business — is more affordable in smaller cities. It’s easier to get press and cultivate a crowd of regulars when there isn’t, literally, a restaurant (or two) on every corner.”
While places like California and New York are filled with great restaurants, this year’s list also highlights restaurants in Alabama, Delaware, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia. Potter called out Husk in Nashville, for example, as one of the most sought-after reservations on OpenTable.
Still, California was the big winner with 19 restaurants that made the list. Both Chicago and Philadelphia had nine restaurants on the list, while surprisingly New York state only had five restaurants.
Here’s the full list of Foodie-friendly restaurants with their locations:
a(MUSE.) — Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Acadia — Chicago, Illinois
All Spice — San Mateo, California
Altura — Seattle, Washington
Art Café 26 — Williamsburg, Virginia
Autre Monde — Berwyn, Illinois
Aviary — Portland, Oregon
Bar Lola — Portland, Maine
Barley Swine — Austin, Texas
Beast — Portland, Oregon
Beast and Bottle — Denver, Colorado
Belly and Trumpet — Dallas, Texas
Benu — San Francisco, California
Bibou — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bink’s Midtown — Phoenix, Arizona
Binkley’s Restaurant — Cave Creek, Arizona
Blue Hill at Stone Barns — Pocantico Hills, New York
BOCA — Cincinnati, Ohio
The Bocuse Restaurant at The Culinary Institute of America — Hyde Park, New York
Canyon Kitchen — Sapphire, North Carolina
Carpe Vino — Auburn, California
Cascina Spinasse — Seattle, Washington
Castagna — Portland, Oregon
Chalkboard — Healdsburg, California
Commis — Oakland, California
Craigie on Main — Cambridge, Massachusetts
Crossroads — Los Angeles, California
Crudo — Phoenix, Arizona
Cúrate — Asheville, North Carolina
Driftwood — Dallas, Texas
The Farm and Fisherman — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant — Forestville, California
Feast — New York, New York
FIG — Charleston, South Carolina
Fishing With Dynamite — Manhattan Beach, California
Five Bistro — St. Louis, Missouri
Forage — Salt Lake City, Utah
Fore Street — Portland, Maine
Frances — San Francisco, California
Girasol — Studio City, California
Girl & the Goat — Chicago, Illinois
goosefoot — Chicago, Illinois
Gracie’s — Providence, Rhode Island
Grove — Grand Rapids, Michigan
The Grove — Delray Beach, Florida
Gwynnett St. — Brooklyn, New York
Heidi’s — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Highlands Bar & Grill — Birmingham, Alabama
How To Cook A Wolf — Seattle, Washington
Hugo’s Restaurant — Portland, Maine
Husk — Nashville, Tennessee
iNG Restaurant — Chicago, Illinois
ink. — Los Angeles, California
IRON at Marcus Pointe — Pensacola, Florida
Juno — Chicago, Illinois
Kabocha — Chicago, Illinois
Le Pigeon — Portland, Oregon
Lenoir Restaurant — Austin, Texas
Little Fish — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Maison — Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Manresa — Los Gatos, California
Moto Restaurant — Chicago, Illinois
n/naka — Los Angeles, California
Natural Selection — Portland, Oregon
Niche — Clayton, Missouri
The North Fork Table & Inn — Southold, New York
o ya — Boston, Massachusetts
Old Major — Denver, Colorado
Papilles — Los Angeles, California
The Pass — Houston, Texas
Piccolo — Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Pickled Heron — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Playground — Santa Ana, California
Poppy — Seattle, Washington
Posh — Scottsdale, Arizona
Primo — Rockland, Maine
The Pullman — Glenwood Springs, Colorado
The Restaurant at Meadowood — Saint Helena, California
Restaurant Alma — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Roe — Portland, Oregon
Root — New Orleans, Louisiana
Saison — San Francisco, California
Sbraga — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Serpico — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Seven Sows Bourbon and Larder — Asheville, North Carolina
ShinBay — Scottsdale, Arizona
Shorebreak Lodge — Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Sir and Star at the Olema — Olema, California
The Smoking Goat Restaurant — San Diego, California
Sons & Daughters — San Francisco, California
Spur Gastropub — Seattle, Washington
The Squeaky Bean — Denver, Colorado
Staple & Fancy Mercantile — Seattle, Washington
Takashi — Chicago, Illinois
Tilth — Seattle, Washington
Uptown Billiards Club — Portland, Oregon
Vedge — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Vernick Food & Drink — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Vetri — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Woodfire Grill — Atlanta, Georgia
