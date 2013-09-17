OpenTable Says These Are The Best US Restaurants For Foodies

Foodies are discerning eaters who do extensive research before sitting down to a meal. So where do foodies like to eat?

OpenTable has just announced its top 100 restaurants that are Fit For Foodies, which is based on more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The list of winners spans 26 states, with the majority of the restaurants serving contemporary American cuisine — perhaps a result of the increasingly popular farm-to-table movement. There were also several seafood restaurants.

“We’ve become a nation of foodies, and, as a result, restaurants everywhere are really raising the bar in their kitchens,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer. “Chefs and restaurateurs are more open to opportunities outside of places such as Manhattan. The cost of living — and doing business — is more affordable in smaller cities. It’s easier to get press and cultivate a crowd of regulars when there isn’t, literally, a restaurant (or two) on every corner.”

While places like California and New York are filled with great restaurants, this year’s list also highlights restaurants in Alabama, Delaware, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia. Potter called out Husk in Nashville, for example, as one of the most sought-after reservations on OpenTable.

Still, California was the big winner with 19 restaurants that made the list. Both Chicago and Philadelphia had nine restaurants on the list, while surprisingly New York state only had five restaurants.

Here’s the full list of Foodie-friendly restaurants with their locations:

a(MUSE.) — Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Acadia — Chicago, Illinois

All Spice — San Mateo, California

Altura — Seattle, Washington

Art Café 26 — Williamsburg, Virginia

Autre Monde — Berwyn, Illinois

Aviary — Portland, Oregon

Bar Lola — Portland, Maine

Barley Swine — Austin, Texas

Beast — Portland, Oregon

Beast and Bottle — Denver, Colorado

Belly and Trumpet — Dallas, Texas

Benu — San Francisco, California

Bibou — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bink’s Midtown — Phoenix, Arizona

Binkley’s Restaurant — Cave Creek, Arizona

Blue Hill at Stone Barns — Pocantico Hills, New York

BOCA — Cincinnati, Ohio

The Bocuse Restaurant at The Culinary Institute of America — Hyde Park, New York

Canyon Kitchen — Sapphire, North Carolina

Carpe Vino — Auburn, California

Cascina Spinasse — Seattle, Washington

Castagna — Portland, Oregon

Chalkboard — Healdsburg, California

Commis — Oakland, California

Craigie on Main — Cambridge, Massachusetts

Crossroads — Los Angeles, California

Crudo — Phoenix, Arizona

Cúrate — Asheville, North Carolina

Driftwood — Dallas, Texas

The Farm and Fisherman — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant — Forestville, California

Feast — New York, New York

FIG — Charleston, South Carolina

Fishing With Dynamite — Manhattan Beach, California

Five Bistro — St. Louis, Missouri

Forage — Salt Lake City, Utah

Fore Street — Portland, Maine

Frances — San Francisco, California

Girasol — Studio City, California

Girl & the Goat — Chicago, Illinois

goosefoot — Chicago, Illinois

Gracie’s — Providence, Rhode Island

Grove — Grand Rapids, Michigan

The Grove — Delray Beach, Florida

Gwynnett St. — Brooklyn, New York

Heidi’s — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Highlands Bar & Grill — Birmingham, Alabama

How To Cook A Wolf — Seattle, Washington

Hugo’s Restaurant — Portland, Maine

Husk — Nashville, Tennessee

iNG Restaurant — Chicago, Illinois

ink. — Los Angeles, California

IRON at Marcus Pointe — Pensacola, Florida

Juno — Chicago, Illinois

Kabocha — Chicago, Illinois

Le Pigeon — Portland, Oregon

Lenoir Restaurant — Austin, Texas

Little Fish — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Maison — Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Manresa — Los Gatos, California

Moto Restaurant — Chicago, Illinois

n/naka — Los Angeles, California

Natural Selection — Portland, Oregon

Niche — Clayton, Missouri

The North Fork Table & Inn — Southold, New York

o ya — Boston, Massachusetts

Old Major — Denver, Colorado

Papilles — Los Angeles, California

The Pass — Houston, Texas

Piccolo — Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Pickled Heron — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Playground — Santa Ana, California

Poppy — Seattle, Washington

Posh — Scottsdale, Arizona

Primo — Rockland, Maine

The Pullman — Glenwood Springs, Colorado

The Restaurant at Meadowood — Saint Helena, California

Restaurant Alma — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Roe — Portland, Oregon

Root — New Orleans, Louisiana

Saison — San Francisco, California

Sbraga — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Serpico — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Seven Sows Bourbon and Larder — Asheville, North Carolina

ShinBay — Scottsdale, Arizona

Shorebreak Lodge — Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Sir and Star at the Olema — Olema, California

The Smoking Goat Restaurant — San Diego, California

Sons & Daughters — San Francisco, California

Spur Gastropub — Seattle, Washington

The Squeaky Bean — Denver, Colorado

Staple & Fancy Mercantile — Seattle, Washington

Takashi — Chicago, Illinois

Tilth — Seattle, Washington

Uptown Billiards Club — Portland, Oregon

Vedge — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vernick Food & Drink — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vetri — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Woodfire Grill — Atlanta, Georgia

