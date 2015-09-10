The best US destination to travel to every month of the year

Shutterstock Nashville has boatloads of Southern charm — and March is the best time to visit.

Shoulder season is the ideal time to travel: It’s that perfect window between peak seasons that means cheaper airfare, cheaper hotels, shorter lines, less traffic, and fewer people.

We teamed up with Kayak to find the best destination in the US to visit each month of the year.

Using data from their Travel Hacker Guide, Kayak calculated the median monthly airfare for US destinations for travel between November 2013 and December 2014, and median hotel rates for travel between August 2014 and July 2015 with a minimum of three nights at four-star properties. Activities and weather were also taken into consideration.

Here is the ultimate guide to your next 12 months of vacations.

JANUARY: Orlando, Florida Shutterstock Median Airfare: $US281

Median Hotel Rate: $US184 Orlando boasts its lowest airfare rates of the year this month, as well as shorter lines and fewer crowds at its many amusement parks. FEBRUARY: Savannah, Georgia Shutterstock Median Airfare: $US355

Median Hotel Rate: $US259 This southern charmer sees a dramatic drop in tourism in January and February, making it the perfect time to visit thanks to a lack of crowds and reduced hotel rates. The city beckons as the perfect winter escape thanks to temps in the 40s to 60s, as well as an ideal spot for a romantic Valentine's day. MAY: New York, New York Shutterstock Median Airfare: $US338

Median Hotel Rate: $US300 There's never a bad time to visit New York, just like it will never be cheap to. However, May is the best time -- New Yorkers are coming out of their winter hibernation, temperatures aren't stifling yet, and holidays the world over haven't brought in boatloads of tourists... yet. AUGUST: San Francisco, California Ventdusud/Shutterstock Median Airfare: $US417

Median Hotel Rate: $US363 August is one of San Francisco's warmest and driest months, and the perfect end-of-the-summer trip. With half the town away for Burning Man, it will be pleasantly empty. SEPTEMBER: Seattle, Washington Shutterstock Median Airfare: $US334

Median Hotel Rate: $US269 Fall foliage is at its finest this month, but New England isn't the only place to see some stunning colours. Head to Seattle where fall is in full swing, and embrace the autumn spirit with a Pumpkin Spice Latte from the original Starbucks. OCTOBER: Nantucket, Massachusetts Shutterstock Median Airfare: $US469

Median Hotel Rate: $US215 It might be a bit breezy to bust out the bikini beach side, but Nantucket is still in top form: most of its businesses are open during the off-season, there's Fall Restaurant Week, the Nantucket Arts Festival, the Cranberry Festival, and, best of all, no crowds. NOVEMBER: Portland, Oregon Shutterstock/Josemaria Toscano Median Airfare: $US319

Median Hotel Rate: $US191 Enjoy mild temps and significantly lower hotel rates in Portland in November, as well as tax-free shopping for Black Friday.

