The Best US Cities For Retiring On $100 A Day

There’s no getting around the changing landscape of retirement in America. Today’s younger workers will likely be stuck in the 9-to-5 grind well into their 70s, while their older counterparts face rising levels of unemployment and nest eggs that have been shrink-rayed by a floundering economy.



It’s an outlook AARP The Magazine took well into consideration as it approached its annual list of the “10 Best Places To Retire.“

This year, you’ll only find places where today’s retirees can live comfortably on $100 per day.

“Everybody is struggling in this economy still and we decided we really wanted to find places that were very affordable,” editorial projects manager, Gabrielle Redfor, told Business Insider.

Their budget:

Gross after-tax income: $25,375

Monthly income: $2,281

Mortgage: $720 per month on a $192,00 home

Once they figured out the affordability factor, AARP rated towns on their overall ‘livability” as well––the factors like culture, hiking trails, climate, health care, and cost of living that all retirees typically consider.

“We wanted to make sure we weren’t sending people to communities that had a lot of foreclosure where it might be cheap, but there’s nothing else there,” Redfor said. “You really have to go and spend some time in a city before you know whether or not you want to move there. It’s a big deal. It takes a lot of energy. You want to do your homework.”

