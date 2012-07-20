The Best US Cities For Retiring On $100 A Day

Mandi Woodruff

Photo: Flicrkvia maxpower

There’s no getting around the changing landscape of retirement in America. Today’s younger workers will likely be stuck in the 9-to-5 grind well into their 70s, while their older counterparts face rising levels of unemployment and nest eggs that have been shrink-rayed by a floundering economy.

It’s an outlook AARP The Magazine took well into consideration as it approached its annual list of the “10 Best Places To Retire.

This year, you’ll only find places where today’s retirees can live comfortably on $100 per day. 

Click here to see the list >
“Everybody is struggling in this economy still and we decided we really wanted to find places that were very affordable,” editorial projects manager, Gabrielle Redfor, told Business Insider.  

Their budget: 

Gross after-tax income: $25,375 
Monthly income: $2,281
Mortgage: $720 per month on a $192,00 home

Once they figured out the affordability factor, AARP rated towns on their overall ‘livability” as well––the factors like culture, hiking trails, climate, health care, and cost of living that all retirees typically consider. 

“We wanted to make sure we weren’t sending people to communities that had a lot of foreclosure where it might be cheap, but there’s nothing else there,” Redfor said. “You really have to go and spend some time in a city before you know whether or not you want to move there. It’s a big deal. It takes a lot of energy. You want to do your homework.” 

Omaha, Nebraska

Median home price: $123,500

Sunny days per year: 220

Vibe: Midwestern, high-tech

Affordability: Millionaires with a conscience abound thanks to civic-minded executives, private donations fund parks, arts, and sports.

Mingle with the natives: At Mr. Toad's, in the heart of the Old Market area

Best daytime spot: Seniors pay $12.50 at the Henry Doorly Zoo

Source: AARP The Magazine

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median home price: $106,500

Sunny days per year: 161

Vibe: Green not grimy, the city's 88 distinct neighborhoods create a European atmosphere

Affordability: Pittsburgh is home to a stable, diverse economy--since 2008, only Austin and Houston have added jobs faster

Where to mingle: Frick Park, in the city. In the summer, check out the Bowling Green.

Best daytime spot: PNC Park, home of the Pirates, ranked as the No. 1 baseball field in the country by ESPN. Score bleacher seats from $14

Local flavour: Eggs and kielbasa for breakfast at DeLuca's in the Strip district

Bonus perk: The view as you emerge from the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

Source: AARP The Magazine

Gainesville, Florida

Median home price: $125,500

Sunny days per year: 242

Vibe: Hippie meets world traveller

Affordability: The country's sixth largest college--The University of Florida--fuels a economy more durable than most Southern cities.

Where to mingle: The Swamp, aka UF's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, where it's free to run and workout all you want.

Best daytime spot: $9 tickets for seniors at the Florida Museum of Natural History's Butterfly Rain Forest Exhibit.

Local flavour: A Cuban sandwich ($8.95) at Emiliano's Café, a pioneer in the pan-Latin food movement

Bonus perk: The dense urban canopy, where Northern hardwoods meet Southern tropics.

Source: AARP The Magazine

San Antonio, Texas

Apart from its famous river walk and the city's sleek new bike share program, here's what else this Texan town has going for it:

Median home price: $135,000

Sunny days per year: 227

Best daytime haunt: El Mercado, which the city claims is the biggest Mexican marketplace outside Mexico, in Old Market Square.

Source: AARP The Magazine

Grand Junction, Colorado

Median home price: $159,800

Sunny days per year: 260

Vibe: Contemporary and Western mix

Affordability: Two-thirds of the county land is public, making recreation a bargain; a recent 20 per cent drop in housing prices

Where to mingle: The Rockslide Brewery downtown

Local flavour: Local vineyards get plenty of press, but make sure you snack on the region's impressive strawberries, sweet cherries, and peaches.

Bonus perk: The views of the Grand Valley

Source: AARP The Magazine

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Median home price: $121,100

Sunny days per year: 200

Vibe: Family-friendly but progressive

Local flavour: The Cheese Curds ($7) made from the region's famed cheddar at the Livery, a converted stable downtown.

Source: AARP The Magazine

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Median home price: $148,000

Sunny days per year: 287

Vibe: A melting pot where Old Mexico meets the Wild West

Local flavour: De La Vega's Pecan Grill & Bar's stuffed green chiles ($9)

Source: AARP The Magazine

Spokane, Washington

Median home price: $145,000

Sunny days per year: 176

Vibe: Lush green beauty meets smart urban planning

Impress friends and family with: Its stunning Riverfront Park and historic downtown

Source: AARP The Magazine

Morgantown, West Virginia

Median home price: $168,900

Sunny days per year: 185

Vibe: The college town's Appalachian roots are just as strong as its local economy

Local flavour: Mario's Fish Bowl. Originally a candy store, the restaurant has been serving up beer in fishbowl-size glasses for more than 60 years.

Source: AARP The Magazine

Roanoke, Va.

Median home price: $151,500

Sunny days per year: 217

Vibe: A small city tucked inside the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains

Local flavour: The legendary Texas Tavern, a 24-hour fixture since 1930

Source: AARP The Magazine

Really want to live large in retirement? Think outside the U.S....

This couple is living out their retirement dream on a vineyard in Argentina >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.