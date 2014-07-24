The Best Universities In 35 Major Countries Around The Globe

There are thousands of universities all over the world, but only a handful are recognised as the best of the best.

The Center for World University Rankings recently released a list of the top universities in the world, and also listed the best universities in specific countries and continents.

The CWUR, which is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, looks at the quality of education, prestige of faculty members, and quality of faculty research at each university to compile its annual list.

We’ve put together a list of the best universities in 35 different countries, according to the CWUR. Some of the universities are hundreds of years old with storied histories, while others are newer but are making strides with their research and academics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.