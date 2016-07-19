Here are the best universities in Australia, ranked

Photo: The University of Melbourne/ Facebook.

Last week the Center for World University Rankings, publisher of the largest academic ranking of global universities, released its list of the world’s top 1000 universities.

The States took out the top three spots in the order of Harvard University, Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford rounded out the top 5.

Australia may not have got a look in the top 50 but three of our universities made it into the top 100.

The University of Melbourne ranked as Australia’s best tertiary institution, coming in at 89th position, followed by University of Sydney, six spots behind at number 95, and the University of Queensland just scrapped in at 99th.

Out of the entire 1000 universities ranked globally Australia had 27 universities listed.

Here they are in order of how they were ranked.

1. University of Melbourne: 89th

2. University of Sydney: 95th

3. University of Queensland: 99th

4. University of New South Wales: 117th

5. Monash University: 143th

6. Australian National University: 160th

7. University of Western Australia: 213th

8. University of Adelaide: 319th

9. Macquarie University: 448th

10. University of Wollongong: 455th

11. University of Newcastle: 472th

12. University of Tasmania: 512th

13. James Cook University: 538th

14. Curtin University: 544th

15. Deakin University: 564th

16. Griffith University: 573rd

17. Queensland University of Technology: 601th

18. La Trobe University: 624th

19. Flinders University: 632nd

20. Swinburne University of Technology: 670th

21. University of South Australia: 673rd

22. University of Technology, Sydney: 758th

23. Murdoch University: 835th

24. Western Sydney University: 848th

25. University of New England (Australia): 859th

26. RMIT University: 869th

27. Charles Darwin University: 902nd

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.