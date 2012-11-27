The Best Twitter Reactions To The Retirement Of Fireman Ed, The Jets Superfan

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In what may be the biggest news of the NFL this weekend, Ed Anzalone, better known as Fireman Ed, is stepping down as unofficial cheerleader of the New York Jets.And even though thousands of Jets fans follow along during his “J-E-T-S” chants, the reaction in the social media universe has been overwhelming anti-Ed and can be best summed up as “who cares?” and “good riddance.”



Now some of the best and funniest reactions to Ed’s “retirement”…

Michelle Beadle of NBC Sports wasn’t shy with her thoughts

Oh no. Fireman Ed “stepped down.” (from what? Not sure) Who will now creep out America while ridiculously presuming to be part of the team. — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) November 26, 2012

Many think Ed was already on the payroll (something he has always denied)

Fireman Ed is one of the most powerful fans in sports history. Jets need to put him on their payroll to keep his act going. — darren rovell (@darrenrovell) November 26, 2012

Some were wondering what the big deal was

Ok, I’m probably going to feel like an idiot later for asking this, but who or what was fireman ed? — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) November 26, 2012

Jason McIntyre of TheBigLead.com is a huge Jets fan

Fireman Ed Blah Blah Blah Who Cares? Jets Fans Have Much More Important Things to Worry About is.gd/czfEvV — Jason McIntyre (@TheBigLead) November 26, 2012

Fireman Ed’s retirement column left many shaking their heads

The public retirement of self-appointed leading Jets fan “Fireman Ed” is one of the most surreal sports articles ever bit.ly/Tf3eKs — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) November 26, 2012

And some just hate that it is a story at all

Whether you’re a #Jets fan or not, if you care about Fireman Ed, you need to light yourself on fire — KFC (@KFCBarstool) November 26, 2012

Who will be the Jets mascot now?

Since the #jets will no longer have Fireman Ed, might I suggest Mr McGibblets from @theleaguefx ? — Robert Flores (@RoFloESPN) November 26, 2012

It is amazing what some grown people will do at sporting events for attention

A grown man who sits on someone’s shoulders while screaming like a nut cites society for his resignation as mascot. bit.ly/UmLL6f — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 26, 2012

Of course, somehow this must be Tim Tebow’s fault

Because of these idiot #Tebow fans. Fireman Ed is gone. You don’t know a thing about football. LEAVE!!! — Tim McKenna (@NYJTimmck) November 26, 2012

Does one have to apply to replace Fireman Ed?

Fireman Ed to no longer lead chants @ #Jets games. Where will we find another idiot to jump around & scream at an 80k seat football stadium? — Michael Gach (@mgach31) November 26, 2012

Not all fans are happy to see Ed go

i cant wait until our idiot fans realise how quiet the stadium is without Fireman Ed doing the chant and everything and beg to have him back — nick stasiak (@1staz8) November 26, 2012

What happens if the Jets start playing well?

Fireman Ed is quitting being Fireman Ed? If the Jets go on a run, he should go Midnight Rider style & show up to games in a wrestling mask — Al Hughes Dukes (@Alsboringtweets) November 26, 2012

