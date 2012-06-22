The Best Twitter App For The iPhone Is Coming For The Mac

Tweetbot is probably one of the best Twitter apps for power users on the iPhone — and now it appears that it is coming to the Mac.



Cult of Mac first caught a Twitter update from Tweetbot’s Paul Haddad, which indicated the update came from “Tweetbot for Mac.”

This is fantastic news.

The old go-to Twitter application on Macs was Tweetdeck, but since being bought by Twitter and being updated, it’s lost a lot of its original firepower.

The basic Twitter application for the Mac is also pretty bare-bones.

Twitter is a firehose of information — especially when you’re on the Mac and it’s easier to keep track of constant updates. Yet there’s no app that does it just right on the Mac yet.

Fingers crossed that the new Tweetbot will get it right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.