The Best Tweets From @GSElevator -- The Gossipy Twitter Account Goldman Wants To Shut Down

Goldman Sachs apparently thinks the tweets from the Twitter account @GSElevator are so good and so accurate, that it might be someone inside the bank.The Twitter account, started only weeks ago, tweets quotes and/or conversations overheard in the firm’s elevators. Goldman is concerned about the breach of security after they noticed certain facts were disclosed, suggesting it might be someone inside or someone with “access” to the firm, according to the Post.



They suspect it’s a young person, or even an intern, and the firm just launched an “internal probe” to investigate the matter, according to the Post.

Oh no! Not only might someone at Goldman get fired because of the account (as they should be. Idiot.), if he or she is caught, but our peep hole into the Goldman elevators might get shut.

That would be a shame, because the stuff that happens in there is hilarious. Check out our favourite tweets.

