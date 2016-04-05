RANKED: The 20 worst TV shows of 2016 so far, according to critics

With more than 400 scripted series on television last year, there is no time to waste.
More outlets are creating this TV content, from streaming-video companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, to cable networks increasingly getting into the scripted-show game, like Bravo, E!, and Spike.
But what’s worth your time and what isn’t? In times like this, you should let the experts watch so you don’t have to.
After all, they can’t all be winners.
Metacritic keeps track of a curated group of critics, assigns each review a number according to how positive or negative it was, and then creates a weighted average score for each show.
Here are the 20 worst-reviewed TV shows in 2016 so far, using Metacritic scores.
Note: Only shows that have been reviewed at least seven times qualify for this list.
