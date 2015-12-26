RANKED: The 20 best TV shows in 2015 according to critics

Jethro Nededog
Fargo mainFXCritics loved the second season of ‘Fargo’ this year.

With more than 400 scripted series on television this past year, it helps to get some pointers from those who make it their living to watch and review all the choices out there.

More and more outlets are creating this TV content, from streaming video companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, to cable networks increasingly getting into the scripted-show game, like Bravo, E!, and Spike.

Metacritic keeps track of a curated group of critics, assigns each review a number according to how positive or negative it was, and then creates a weighted average score for each show.

Here are the 20 most critically acclaimed shows on TV in 2015 using Metacritic scores.

20. 'Mad Men' (AMC)

AMC
Score: 83

19. 'Orange Is the New Black' (Netflix)

JoJo Whilden/Netflix
Score: 83

18. 'American Crime' (ABC)

ABC
Score: 84

17. 'Hannibal' (NBC)

Brooke Palmer/NBC
Score: 84

16. 'Making a Murderer' (Netflix)

Netflix
Score: 85

15. 'Show Me a Hero' (HBO)

HBO
Score: 85

14. 'The Knick' (Cinemax)

Paul Schiraldi/HBO
Score: 85

13. 'Wolf Hall' (PBS)

PBS
Score: 86

12. 'Silicon Valley' (HBO)

HBO
Score: 86

11. 'Broad City' (Comedy Central)

Score: 89

10. 'Justified' (FX)

Prashant Gupta/FX
Score: 89

9. 'Rectify' (SundanceTV)

SundanceTV
Score: 89

8. 'Veep' (HBO)

Patrick Harbron/HBO
Score: 90

7. 'BoJack Horseman' (Netflix)

Netflix
Score: 90

6. 'Master of None' (Netflix)

Netflix
Score: 91

5. 'Game of Thrones' (HBO)

Score: 91

4. 'Louie' (FX)

FX
Score: 91

3. 'The Americans' (FX)

FX
Score: 92

2. 'Transparent' (Amazon)

Amazon
Score: 93

1. 'Fargo' (FX)

FX
Score: 96

