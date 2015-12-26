RANKED: The 20 best TV shows in 2015 according to critics

FX Critics loved the second season of ‘Fargo’ this year.

With more than 400 scripted series on television this past year, it helps to get some pointers from those who make it their living to watch and review all the choices out there.

More and more outlets are creating this TV content, from streaming video companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, to cable networks increasingly getting into the scripted-show game, like Bravo, E!, and Spike.

Metacritic keeps track of a curated group of critics, assigns each review a number according to how positive or negative it was, and then creates a weighted average score for each show.

Here are the 20 most critically acclaimed shows on TV in 2015 using Metacritic scores.

20. 'Mad Men' (AMC) AMC Score: 83 19. 'Orange Is the New Black' (Netflix) JoJo Whilden/Netflix Score: 83 18. 'American Crime' (ABC) ABC Score: 84 17. 'Hannibal' (NBC) Brooke Palmer/NBC Score: 84 16. 'Making a Murderer' (Netflix) Netflix Score: 85 15. 'Show Me a Hero' (HBO) HBO Score: 85 14. 'The Knick' (Cinemax) Paul Schiraldi/HBO Score: 85 13. 'Wolf Hall' (PBS) PBS Score: 86 12. 'Silicon Valley' (HBO) HBO Score: 86 11. 'Broad City' (Comedy Central) Score: 89 10. 'Justified' (FX) Prashant Gupta/FX Score: 89 9. 'Rectify' (SundanceTV) SundanceTV Score: 89 8. 'Veep' (HBO) Patrick Harbron/HBO Score: 90 7. 'BoJack Horseman' (Netflix) Netflix Score: 90 6. 'Master of None' (Netflix) Netflix Score: 91 5. 'Game of Thrones' (HBO) Score: 91 4. 'Louie' (FX) FX Score: 91 3. 'The Americans' (FX) FX Score: 92 2. 'Transparent' (Amazon) Amazon Score: 93 1. 'Fargo' (FX) FX Score: 96

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.