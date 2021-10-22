From steamy kisses to plot-changing lines, here are 28 iconic TV moments that weren’t planned

- Not all actors stick to the script, and some TV moments were improvised by the cast.
- Some were genuine reactions, like when Marshall found out his dad died on “How I Met Your Mother.”
- During the Snake Juice episode of “Parks and Recreation,” the whole cast improvised a scene.
On one episode, Tormund stares longingly at Brienne while leaving Castle Black, and when she looks over at him, he smiles.
“It’s not something you could ever write,” cocreator and showrunner Dan Weiss told Entertainment Weekly in 2017. “It’s just this moment where this guy is creeping out on her and he smiles in a way that makes her very uncomfortable and she just looks away. I saw it 150 times and every time it made me laugh; it’s purely the two of them.”
During the scene, his wife, Lily (Alyson Hannigan), tells Marshall that his dad died. Executive producer Carter Bays told Entertainment Weekly in 2011 that Segel wanted to deliver a genuine performance, so he didn’t read Hannigan’s lines ahead of time.
“As the last words of Lily’s line — ‘he didn’t make it’ — left Alyson’s mouth, I had to look away, as did our director Pamela Fryman,” Bays said. “It’s our job to watch what happens, but in this case, what Jason and Alyson were going through was so unbearably real … we just had to trust that when we got back to the edit room it would all be in focus. “
Segel ad-libbed the last line of the scene: “I’m not ready for this.”
Director Shawn Levy told TV Insider in 2019 that they had spent over 40 hours shooting the sauna scenes on a small, crowded stage with six actors and about a hundred crew members.
“It was tight. It was hot. We probably did well over a hundred plus different angles to tell that story right,” he said.
He continued, “At the end when Eleven collapses, exhausted, into Mike’s arms, that was real exhaustion.”
The cast of Fox-NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” said that they mostly stick to the script, but Andy Samberg said in a 2015 Q&A with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation that Braugher’s ab-libs can throw off the whole crew — including the famous “hot damn” moment.
“That was so unexpected and out of the blue that I erupted laughing,” Stephanie Beatriz (who plays Rosa) told Vulture in 2018. “You can see it in the footage they used. The cut is quick but I am very clearly about to break.”
According to IGN, actor Paul Lieberstein (who played Toby) said in a 2012 PaleyFest panel that the kiss was originally scripted to be on the cheek.
“One take, Steve just won’t let Oscar turn away,” he said. “He got closer and closer and it just got creepy.”
Apparently, the rest of the actors on set were cracking up as Carell improvised the kiss, which is why the camera stays on Carell and Nuñez.
According to MTV, Saul Austerlitz wrote in his book “Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era” that although the writers had drafted the London episode, they weren’t sure how it was going end or if Ross and Emily (Helen Baxendale) would actually wed.
While practicing lines, Schwimmer accidentally said, “Rachel, the taxi’s here” instead of “Emily, the taxi’s here.”
“At that moment, “[producer] Greg Malins turned to [creator] David Crane and said, ‘That’s what happens,'” Austerlitz wrote. This one slipup changed the entire course of the series.
Zendaya told Refinery29 in 2019 that for the scene, the script simply said, “Rue and her mom have a fight,” because the director wanted the actors to do what felt right in the moment.
“I don’t care how mad I am, I would never say certain things to my parent, or anybody. It’s not who I am,” she said. “So, having to put myself in that kind of situation and say and do those things, that was one day when I felt sick.”
Jake Johnson (who plays Nick) said in a 2012 cast interview with Vulture that Zooey Deschanel encouraged the cast to “loosen up and go nuts,” instead of solely sticking to the script. Greenfield put his own spin on the advice.
Greenfield said he told the producers, “‘Listen, I’m not gonna do much improv because the writing’s so brilliant, but I will mispronounce a lot of words. I can promise you that.'”
The cast said at PaleyFest that this was sort of an acting challenge to see who could make Amy Poehler (who was directing the episode) laugh.
“It was like a weird acting challenge and Nick Offerman putting that stupid hat on and actually smiling, dancing, you would never expect to even see him happy,” Aubrey Plaza (who plays April) told Too Fab in 2020. “It was fun to come up with those choices.”
The show’s creator Dan Levy told Vulture in 2020 that O’Hara came up with that accent herself — no one knew what Moira was going to sound like until the first day of shooting.
One of her most iconic mispronunciations is the way she says “baby.”
O’Hara told Vulture, “I said ‘bebe’ as a joke or a mistake the first time. Once I hit on ‘bebe’ and got a laugh from the crew, that was it.”
“Some of my favorite moments ended up being those improvised moments because they were funny, but also in [the Abe] case because they could be heartbreaking,” creator Liz Feldman told Thrillist in 2019. “That just came out of Linda. I don’t know where it came from, but it certainly felt like it came from a very deep, real place.”
Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) find a new community to live in, and Carol dresses as a suburban soccer mom. The moment Daryl sees her, he says, “You look ridiculous” — an unscripted, but genuine addition.
“… It is so foreign to what we’ve lived with for five years to see Carol in that pastel getup, we all sat there going, this is frickin’ weird. So then she walks down the sidewalk and Norman yells, ‘You look ridiculous!'” executive producer Greg Nicotero told EW in 2015. “When I did the cut, I was like, I’m leaving that in because that is exactly what Daryl would say.”
In a 2018 tweet, Luddington revealed the moment was unscripted, writing, “It was unscripted but I thought hello?!!! Who wouldn’t want to also smooch Arizona Roberts?”
“It wasn’t directed that we would kiss. It just seemed like something we should do,” Whelan told Entertainment Weekly in 2017. “We led it, very much so. It was meant to be a suggestion [of flirting] and then it became more sexual than we expected because it seemed right.”
Although it worked on-screen, Whelan’s stunt double (who stepped in after Whelan hurt her back) was seemingly thrown off by the surprise.
“So I had to start kissing this poor stunt double and she was so terrified! That was quite funny, bless her,” Varma said in the same interview. “I don’t think she’d ever been put in that situation before. She’s used to falling over and being attacked and all the stunts, but to be kissed by an actress was a bit beyond her.”
This unscripted moment was based on Bush reflecting on her years on the show.
“I spent 35,000 hours filming OTH. Our last scene ever in that hallway was immensely emotional for me, and so I took a deep breath and imagined how it would feel for B. Davis,” Bush tweeted in 2018. “Those words are mine. And hers … together. Glad the bosses let me have that one. For all of us.”
Stefon memorably wheeled on stage in just about every segment covering his mouth with his hands.
And in a 2014 interview with Stefon’s “SNL” scene partner Seth Meyers, Hader said that it always made him laugh when a patient Meyers would say, “Now, Stefon … ” — so he started covering his laughter with his hands to try and stay in character.
He then says, “I typed your symptoms into the thing up here, and it says you could have ‘network connectivity problems.'”
“I like ‘Flu Season’ a lot because it has the funniest line I think we’ve ever had on the show, which was improvised by Chris Pratt,” script coordinator Greg Levine told Wired in 2014. “It’s just brilliant writing, and he just delivers it so well.”
Zeek tells Amber that when he was at war in Vietnam, his goal was to make it home to start a family, with grandkids like Amber, and added that she didn’t have his permission to mess with his dream by not taking drunk driving seriously.
Whitman told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that Nelson came up with the whole speech.
“I went into that scene, and I didn’t know what he was going to say,” she said. “So, all my reactions in that scene are totally surprised and genuine.”
According to E! Online, Jones and Brown were actually just having a conversation where they were talking about their real-life first haircuts.
“In the script, it was sort of just describing what we were doing, but T.J. Scott, who was directing that episode, was like, ‘I’m just gonna set up a camera, and I’m just gonna let it run, and you guys you guys just … do it,'” Bruun said.
Maslany added, “It was really hard to do.”
Creator Mike Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that although Siegel and Reaser knew the ghost would appear in the car, he instructed Pedretti to make her appearance sooner than scripted.
“The girls had another half-page of words to get through before Victoria would appear, and she just bolted up right in the middle of their lines, and so their reaction is completely genuine,” he said. “It also scared the s— out of all of us at the monitor.”
Co-executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett told Today in 2013 that she didn’t have that in the script.
She said the two actresses playing Holly were only on set for about 20 minutes at a time, and when one of the actresses saw her real-life mother just a few feet away, she called out to her.
“I scripted that Walter would come to it himself as he stood Baby Holly up and looked in her face and realized he was doing the wrong thing by her,” she said. “And then, when he stood her up, and she looked over his shoulder at her ‘Mama’ and started asking for her, Bryan the consummate actor rolled with it. We just got some movie magic.”
In a 2016 interview with AOL Build, Walsh said, “We/Tony broke a very expensive tea set … but Julia was there and she was like, ‘Keep going!'”
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss suggested they use the broken pieces in the scene to their advantage, and the result made it into the finished scene.
On Netflix’s “Beyond Stranger Things,” Heaton and Dyer talked about how hard it was to film that particular scene because of Gelman’s impromptu innuendos.
Reedus improvised the gestures, and it was so emotional and genuine that it made McClincy cry and excuse herself from the room.
She calls him names like “spoiled brat,” “disgusting little pig,” and “revolting little worm,” but Smith-Cameron actually made up one of the creative jabs herself.
“I made up slime puppy,” she told the LA Times in October 2021. “I’m proud of slime puppy. It’s my contribution to American literature.”
“I don’t even know what it means,” Smith-Cameron added. “But it suits him.”
While detailing the chaotic consequences that would unfold if they kill him, He Who Remains jumps on his desk — an improvised move, according to the show’s executive producer and director.
“He was never meant to get on the desk,” Kate Herron told Entertainment Weekly in July 2021. “That was the fun thing with the improvisation.”
She said the camera team saw him starting to move and the cinematographer rolled with it, describing it as a “dance with him.”
“It just blew us away because it was just so cool,” Herron added. “That was the fun thing with him: I love the way he brought movement to the character in different ways, because I think that was really important as well.”
“I pulled Joshua aside, and I was like, ‘Just talk to her. Just tell her you love her,'” Federle said. “‘And if it means you improvise something that isn’t on the page, I just need to see Ricky put it all on the line.'”
Bassett did exactly that and improvised the lines, noting it “was really a magical moment.”
Bassett said while he was saying the monologue in character, he was also admitting his feelings about his real-life relationship with Rodrigo.