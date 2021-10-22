From steamy kisses to plot-changing lines, here are 28 iconic TV moments that weren’t planned

On “Game of Thrones,” Tormund’s smile toward Brienne was unscripted.

Some of the sweetest (and funniest) moments on season seven of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” are when Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) tries to win over Brienne (Gwendoline Christie).

On one episode, Tormund stares longingly at Brienne while leaving Castle Black, and when she looks over at him, he smiles.

“It’s not something you could ever write,” cocreator and showrunner Dan Weiss told Entertainment Weekly in 2017. “It’s just this moment where this guy is creeping out on her and he smiles in a way that makes her very uncomfortable and she just looks away. I saw it 150 times and every time it made me laugh; it’s purely the two of them.”