13 of the best seasonal things to buy at Trader Joe's this month

Trader Joe’s is known for having unique foods that you can only find in its stores, including some special seasonal offerings.

Here are some of the best summer treats to try from Trader Joe’s:

The cold-brew-latte dessert bars have a caffeine kick.

Trader Joe’s The cold-brew-latte dessert bars are frozen.

Pretty much any frozen treat is great for the summer, but Trader Joe’s cold-brew-latte dessert bars are a fun midday pick me up, especially for those hot, lazy days of summer.

It’s a favourite adult treat (cold-brew coffee) combined with a beloved childhood treat (popsicles).

This Trader Joe’s BBQ sauce is supposed to be super spicy.

Trader Joe’s It can be used to marinate your favourite meat.

Trader Joe’s extra spicy ghost-chile BBQ sauce is made with the ghost pepper, which is one of the hottest peppers in the world.

It is spicy but, per Trader Joe’s, it’s less potent if you use it as a marinade.

The chain’s jalapeño sauce is great for adding a kick to a salad.

Trader Joe’s The jalepeño sauce is vegan-friendly.

Trader Joe’s jalapeño sauce can be used as a dip, a salsa, a salad dressing, or as a substitute enchilada sauce. It’s also super creamy and vegan.

The key-lime pie is a favourite seasonal frozen treat.

Trader Joe’s You may want to stock up on these pies.

Trader Joe’s key-lime pie is another seasonal favourite, but since you can freeze it, superfans tend to stock up in the summer and keep it in the freezer year-round.

Per TJ’s, the pie contains actual key-lime juice.

The mango and cream bars only surface in the summer.

Trader Joe’s Each pack has eight bars.

If you’ve ever had mango and sticky rice at a Thai restaurant for dessert, you’ll probably love the flavours of Trader Joe’s mango and cream bars.

These bars are like creamy popsicles (sans the wooden stick) made from mango sorbet and sweet cream. Plus they’re kosher and gluten-free.

TJ’s fans love these soft-baked cookies.

Trader Joe’s These cookies debuted in May 2019.

The grocery chain unveiled the soft-baked peanut butter chocolate chip cookies at the end of May 2019 and they’re sure to delight peanut butter and chocolate lovers.

This $US1 canned wine may be perfect to sip on this summer.

Trader Joe’s The Simpler Wines are great for sharing.

Trader Joe’s first began selling this $US1 canned wine a few years ago and the grocery chain has brought them back for summer.

Simpler Wines has individual cans of sparkling rosé and flat white wines which are great for picnics, barbecues, or anybody who wants a portable drink.

The chain’s sparkling watermelon juice sounds like a summer dream.

Trader Joe’s The sparkling watermelon juice comes in a can.

Sparkling watermelon juice sounds like the perfect refreshing summer beverage. Plus each can is only $US1.

Per Trader Joe’s, you can also dress it up as a cocktail by adding fresh fruit and vodka to it.

Trader Joe’s sweet tea is back.

Trader Joe’s Sweet tea is a summer staple for many.

For summer, Trader Joe’s has brought back its gallon of Sweet Tea. The chain’s version of this summer staple is sweetened with cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup.

Trader Joe’s peaches and cream tarte is available for the start of summer.

Trader Joe’s The peaches and cream tarte is in the freezer aisle.

Peach is a fruit that’s closely associated with warm weather, so it makes sense that Trader Joe’s would bring back the peaches and cream tarte for the season.

You can find it in the freezer section at your local TJ’s during the early summer months.

The cold-pressed watermelon juice is a refreshing option.

Trader Joe’s The cold-pressed watermelon isn’t available after August.

Trader Joe’s cold-pressed watermelon juice is a recurring summer favourite. The drink contains 100% juice (watermelon and lemon juice), though most reviewers say it tastes like pure watermelon.

Although TJ’s now also has a bubbly watermelon water, you could mix your own version of that by adding some sparkling water to this juice drink.

This juice is only available from May through August, so you may want to pick up two cases if you love it.

The Tzatziki dip is perfect for a picnic.

Trader Joe’s You can dip your veggies into it.

The chain’s Tzatziki dip has been around for quite some time, but it gets the most play at picnics and barbecues in the summer.

The Greek-inspired, elevated take on a typical veggie dip pairs well with pretzels and baby carrots.

The chain also sells a bespoke rosé, an affordable summer booze.

Trader Joe’s The Villa Alena rosé is under $US10.

A glass of rosé can be nice and refreshing during warm-weather months and Villa Alena rosé is available at Trader Joe’s for $US9.

The company describes it as an “off-dry, easy-drinking, rosé-lover’s dream.“

