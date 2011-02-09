Get Things Done With These To-Do List Apps

In addition to making phone calls and playing your media, your mobile device can be an awesome productivity manager.Getting focused and buckling down can be hard, but when everything’s written down in front of you, it gets easier.

Here are our favourite to-do list apps across a wide range of price and functionality.

Remember the Milk is the popular choice

Remember the Milk is something of a heavyweight in the genre. Add tasks via email, receive reminders via SMS or instant message, and organise your list nearly any way you can imagine.

Price: Free for iPhone and Android

Things will sync to your desktop

Things syncs wirelessly with its desktop counterpart - your to-do list will always be current and ready for you to scratch off more items.

Price: $9.99

OmniFocus will keep track of your tasks by location

OmniFocus is the battle-ready task manager that offers numerous features. Wireless sync, location awareness, and search capabilities will keep you on top of your tasks as long as you need them to.

Price: $19.99

Errands To-Do List includes clever icons to help you remember tasks

Errands To-Do List is simple, straightforward, and at a cost of $0, affordable. Sort tasks by a number of different criteria or arrange them manually. This app packs a huge punch for free.

Price: free

A Check List

A Check List lets you save notes on individual items and save multiple lists. You can even export a list via email.

Price: $0.99

