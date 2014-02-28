The Best To-Do List App For IOS Is Free For Today Only

Clear, which has been around for a few years, is an awesome to-do list app for iOS.

Usually the app costs $US4.99, but it’s free today only. Well, at least for the next few hours.

We wrote about the app back in 2012, when it jumped to No. 1 in the App Store:

Using Clear is like using a very pretty piece of notepad paper to jot down things you need to do, and that’s exactly what we’ve been looking for.

The app is universal, which means it can be used on both an iPhone and iPad.

If you miss out on grabbing this cool app for no cost, don’t worry too much. Back in May, Starbucks offered a promo code to get the app for free, so this might not be the last time the app’s maker, Realmac, drops the price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.