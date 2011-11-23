The Best Time To Shop At Woodbury Common Is 3 A.M.

Photo: www.flickr.com

Woodbury Common, the classy shopping mecca in upstate New York, is renown for bargain bin deals and Black Friday chaos.Recently, Michele Rothstein, senior VP of marketing for the centre, spoke to Racked.com about how to survive one of New York’s “most daunting, exhilarating retail experiences,” which is basically like shopping a “hundred sample sales,” writes author Izzy Greenspan.



Among Rothstein’s tips: shop with someone who likes to shop, “bone up on your language skills” to deal with foreign crowds and get there at 3 a.m. Yes, 3 a.m. Rothstein explains:

“Between 3a.m. and 5 a.m. there’s a middle-of-the-morning lull … the next group of people aren’t really targeting 3 a.m. Psychologically, they’re aiming for 6am. Parking is still not easy, but it’s something to be aware of.”

Would you go to a store at the break of dawn to score a deal? Share your wildest shopping tactics in the comments.

