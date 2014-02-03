The Best Time To Sell A House In Sydney Is When Bankers Get Their Bonuses

One banker listed his house in time for bonus season. Photo: Getty

The Australian has a great story about Sydney real estate agents who say investment banker bonus season (around February) is the best time to list a house.

According to the story, one Singapore-based banker listed his home on the North Shore of Sydney in time to take advantage of the cash injections many of his colleagues will receive.

Here’s Raine & Horne Crows Nest director David Hill, from The Aus:

“He is selling it because he thinks there is going to be a good flow through of bonus money this year, which we haven’t seen for a few years.

“In that same sort of market — the $2.5m-$3m mark — some buyers have said, ‘We will be there in February, we will just wait and see what our bonuses are’.”

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.